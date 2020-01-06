Aicha Dosso to Perform FRENCH SONG CABARET at Chelsea Music Hall

Aicha Dosso, a NYC-based singer-songwriter reviving the art of Parisian cabaret song, will perform her FRENCH SONG CABARET - an intimate and poetic evening featuring songs from her upcoming album at Chelsea Music Hall (407 W15th St, New York, NY 10011) on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

Dosso is a multidisciplinary artist of cosmopolitan background - born in Cote d'Ivoire, she grew up in Paris where she has studied English at La Sorbonne and later moved to New York to study method acting at the acclaimed Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. She considers reviving the forgotten art of Parsian-style musical cabaret her true calling. "Living in two languages - French and English - has been of great importance to me as a writer and as a performer," says the artist. "While French song is, in a way, my natural environment - I was immersed in it since childhood as my parents were great admirers of Edith Piaf - I feel I can add a special, New York flavor to my songs. Learning to express myself in English opened up a space for emotions that I could not release in my native language. The boldness of English made me adventurous and allowed me to say things in my French-language songs that I could not articulate before," she further explains.

The show at Chelsea Music Hall will feature original songs written and performed by Aicha Dosso, as well as a cover of Piaf's famous Je ne regrette rien. The singer will be accompanied by an ensemble of musicians and backup singers.

Watch music videos:

A teaser for the upcoming performance: https://youtu.be/L2lkgUM1_l0

Full video for the single BIEN: https://youtu.be/RSqi-qisgRU

Aicha Dosso (Songwriter, Performer) is an actress, comedian, musician, and writer based in NYC. She had a successful modelling career in her native Africa, and later has been a film and theatre actress, seen on screen as a lead in the award-winning feature BYE BYE AFRICA (as Aicha Yelena; Venice Film Festival, CinemAvvenire Award in the category Best First Film, Luigi De Laurentiis Award - Special Mention) and in a 2010 film CEREMONY (dir. Max Winkler, starring Uma Thurman) as well as in theatrical productions off-Broadway. Her first song album will be released in 2020.





