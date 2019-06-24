Adam Pascal to Debuts New Solo Show SO FAR at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 Broadway's newest intimate concert venue will present Tony Award-nominated actor and vocalist Adam Pascal in his new show So Far for two shows only, Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. This solo career retrospective is an evening of songs, stories, questions and answers in an intimate acoustic retrospective of his career. Best known for his portrayal of Roger in the original production of Rent, Adam has starred in Broadway shows as diverse as Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten!, and currently, Pretty Woman. So Far is a can't-miss opportunity to see a Broadway legend in a totally new light.

Adam Pascal, recently returned to Broadway for a stint in the new hit musical, Pretty Woman. He also originated the role of Chad in the Broadway musical Disaster! and starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Memphis, followed by a stint as Billy Flynn in the Tony Award-winning musical Chicago. Before helming the National tour of Something Rotten!, Adam starred in the musical on Broadway. Adam was born in the Bronx and raised in Syosset, New York. He started singing in various rock bands when he was 12, playing the local New York club scene for many years, and has been singing in bands, as a solo artist, in movies, or on the Broadway stage ever since.

He tried out for the then-unknown, off-Broadway production of Rent in 1996. He landed the role of Roger Davis and was nominated for a 1996 Tony Award as Best Actor, and winning a Drama League and Obie award for his performance as Roger. The show went on to become a worldwide success and one of the longest running shows in Broadway history. In 1997 He reprised the role of Roger (the first of several times he would do so) for the West End premiere of Rent. Adam's career expanded to the big screen during 1998, in the independent film SLC Punk! In 2000, Adam was cast as Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's new Broadway musical Aida, for which he received a Drama League award. He starred in the production for over three years. Adam once again visited the Broadway stage in 2003, this time, as the final Emcee in the Sam Mendes/Rob Marshall production of Cabaret at Studio 54. Also during that time Adam was cast alongside Jack Black, as Theo, the lead singer of No Vacancy in 2003's School of Rock.

Adam reprised the role of Roger in the 2005 movie version of Rent and helped bring a new generation of fans to the Broadway show and its music. Adam's journey with Rent finally came to conclusion when in 2009, he reprised the role one last time alongside Anthony Rapp, in Rent The Broadway Tour, which traveled through the U.S. as well as Japan and South Korea. Arriving in London in 2008, Adam played the role of Freddie Trumper in the Tim Rice/Abba Musical Chess, alongside Josh Groban, and Idina Menzel for two sold out performances at The Royal Albert Hall. The DVD is currently on sale worldwide. Adam has two solo CDs on Sh-k-boom Records and an album with Anthony Rapp of their live Acoustically Speaking concert.

Adam Pascal will perform So Far at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) for two performances only, Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. The cover changes is $35-$95. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





