AT THIS PERFORMANCE...to Make Green Room 42 Return This Winter

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition of At This Performance...™ to be held on Monday, December 13th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and Hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. Performers scheduled for the 150th edition of the series are Sam Bolen (Standby for the roles of John Hinkley Jr., Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Giuseppe Zangara and Leon Czolgosz in Assassins), Jasmine Forsberg (Understudy for the role of Shiro Jin in Broadway Bounty Hunter), Libby Lloyd (Understudy for the role of Diana in Diana The Musical), Benjamin Magnuson (Standby for the roles of John Wilkes Booth, Samuel Byck, Charles Guiteau and The Proprietor in Assassins), Sayo Oni (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown), Aveena Sawyer (Understudy for the role of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors); Nita Whitaker (Understudy for the roles of Wiletta Mayer and Millie Davis in Trouble in Mind) and Sidney Nicole Wilson (Understudy for the roles of Nala and Sarabi in The Lion King). The evening wll also feature a Special Appearance by Logan Elizabeth Nikole Jones. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean .