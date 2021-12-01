AT THIS PERFORMANCE...to Make Green Room 42 Return This Winter
The show celebrates Broadway's understudies, swings, standbys, and alternates
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition of At This Performance...™ to be held on Monday, December 13th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.
Produced and Hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. Performers scheduled for the 150th edition of the series are Sam Bolen (Standby for the roles of John Hinkley Jr., Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Giuseppe Zangara and Leon Czolgosz in Assassins), Jasmine Forsberg (Understudy for the role of Shiro Jin in Broadway Bounty Hunter), Libby Lloyd (Understudy for the role of Diana in Diana The Musical), Benjamin Magnuson (Standby for the roles of John Wilkes Booth, Samuel Byck, Charles Guiteau and The Proprietor in Assassins), Sayo Oni (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown), Aveena Sawyer (Understudy for the role of Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors); Nita Whitaker (Understudy for the roles of Wiletta Mayer and Millie Davis in Trouble in Mind) and Sidney Nicole Wilson (Understudy for the roles of Nala and Sarabi in The Lion King). The evening wll also feature a Special Appearance by Logan Elizabeth Nikole Jones. Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean .
At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1099 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 5238 roles in 577 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Shereen Ahmed, Major Attaway, De'Adre Aziza, Bryan Batt, Emily Bautista, Jeannette Bayardelle, Heidi Blickenstaff, Sarah Bockel, Felicia Boswell, Caroline Bowman, Tee Boyich, Josh Breckenridge, Lisa Brescia, Alex Brightman, Sharon Catherine Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Stephen R. Buntrock, Todd Buonopane, Jonathan Burke, David Burnham, Jackie Burns, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Haven Burton, Billy Bustamante, Gerard Canonico, Kristy Cates, Darlesia Cearcy, Travis Cloer, Patti Cohenour, Britney Coleman, Carrie Compere, Lorna Courtney, Ben Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Kristoffer Cusick, Janet Dacal, Nikki Renee Daniels, Charity Angel Dawson, Christina DeCicco, Michelle DeJean, Joshua Dela Cruz, Ashley De La Rosa, Alysha Deslorieux, Jennifer DiNoia, Janine DiVita, Matt Doyle, Michelle Duffy, Christine Dwyer, John Treacy Egan, Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, Sara Esty, Ali Ewoldt, Rona Figueroa, LaVon Fisher-Wilson, Barrett Foa, Merwin Foard, Sara Jean Ford, Alyssa Fox, Annie Funke, Mia Gentile, Jared Gertner, Montego Glover, Deonte Goodman, Lana Gordon, Alan H. Green, John Arthur Greene, Jonathan Groff, Adam Grupper, Becky Gulsvig, Nathaniel Hackmann, Shawna M. Hamic, Deedee Magno Hall, Blake Hammond, Tyler Hanes, Jessica Hendy, Joshua Henry, Zach Hess, Adrianna Hicks, Megan Hilty, Curtis Holbrook, A.J. Holmes, Lisa Howard, Carly Hughes, Emma Hunton, Rodney Ingram, Troy Iwata, Arica Jackson, Bre Jackson, Cheyenne Jackson, Morgan James, Jimmie 'JJ' Jeter, Brittney Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Nehal Joshi, Joaquina Kalukango, Adam Kaplan, Kendra Kassebaum, Tari Kelly, Mykal Kilgore, Andrew Kober, Emily Koch, Blaine Krauss, Leslie Kritzer, Joshua Lamon, Analisa Leaming, Valisea LeKae, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Elijah Ahmad Lewis, Joseph London, Michael Longoria, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Kate Loprest, Alyse Alan Louis, Alison Luff, Kimbrly Marable, Lauren Marcus, Kate Marilley, Kristin Martin, Ginna Claire Mason, Jared Mason, Kyle Dean Massey, Alli Mauzey, Liz McCartney, Anastacia McClesky, Michael McGowan, William Michals, Kenita R. Miller, Vasthy Mompoint, Betsy Morgan, Linda Mugleston, Patti Murin, Shoba Narayan, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Brian Ray Norris, Desi Oakley, Brynn O'Malley, Rory O'Malley, Kyle Taylor Parker, Mamie Parris, Lauren Patten, Eric Peterson, Jessica Phillips, Bryce Pinkham, Sam Primack, Nadia Quinn, Rachelle Rak, Andrew Rannels, John Rapson, Jonathan Rayson, Angel Reda, Courtney Reed, Julie Reiber, Gabrielle Reid, Jelani Remy, Darren Ritchie, Kris Roberts, Angela Robinson, Arbender Robinson, Kate Rockwell, Krysta Rodriguez, Nicholas Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Jenna Rubaii, Gabrielle Ruiz, Andrew Samonsky, Ann Sanders, Christina Sajous, Lianah Sta. Ana, Paul Schoeffler, Ayla Schwartz, Rashidra Scott, Garen Scribner, Drew Seigla, Colleen Sexton, Elena Shaddow, Laura Shoop, Sadie Sink, Antonique Smith, Christine Cornish Smith, Howie Michael Smith, Jennifer Smith, Salome Smith, Alexandra Socha, Joey Sorge, Kevin Spirtas, Jim Stanek, Edward Staudenmayer, Jamison Stern, Jenny Lee Stern, Sarah Stiles, Chelsea Morgan Stock, Dennis Stowe, Samantha Sturm, Eric Lajuan Summers, Pearl Sun, Talia Suskauer, Will Swenson, Haley Swindal, LIly Tamburo, Julius Thomas III, Raven Thomas, Melvin Tunstall III, Jenna Ushkowitz, Laurie Veldheer, Frank Viveros, Donna Vivino, Jessica Vosk, Danielle Wade, Joel Waggoner, Marisha Wallace, Aaron Walpole, Elena Wang, Deonte L. Warren, Alena Watters, Rema Webb, Morgan Weed, Brit West, Kayin West DeLaney Westfall, Kate Wetherhead, Christian Dante White, Diamond Essence White, Khaila Wilcoxin, Billie Wildrick, Shonn Wiley, Aurelia Williams, Dan'yelle Williamson, Jennifer Hope Wills, Jessica-Snow Wilson, Ta-Tanisha Wilson, Cortney Wolfson, Eric Jordan Young and Zakiya Young .