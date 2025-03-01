Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AT THIS PERFORMANCE… returns to The Green Room 42 featuring standbys, understudies and alternates from GYPSY!; MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL; & JULIET; “OH, MARY!”; HADESTOWN; WICKED; A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL; BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB and TEETH.

Stephen DeAngelis will continue his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway standbys, understudies and alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE…™ to be held on Monday, March 17th at The Green Room 42.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. The series was acknowledged in BroadwayWorld's List of "Best Club, Cabaret and Concert for 2021" and has been called "an artistic triumph that all should seek out and see".

Performers scheduled for the 182nd edition are Andrew Montgomery Coleman (Understudy for the roles of Young Ibrahim, Young Compay, Young Ruben and Juan de Marco in Buena Vista Social Club), Nicholas Cooper (Understudy for the role of May in & Juliet), Timothy H. Lee (Understudy for the role of Orpheus in Hadestown), Sydney Parra (Understudy for the role of Dawn O’Keefe in Teeth), Khadijah Rolle (Understudy for the role of Lil Hardin in A Wonderful World), Hannah Solow (Standby for the roles of Mary Todd Lincoln and Mary’s Chaperone/Bill in “Oh! Mary!”), Olivia Valli (Standby for the role of Elphaba in Wicked), Tryphena Wade (Standby for the role of Rose in Gypsy!) and Hailee Kaleem Wright (Standby for the role of Santine in Moulin Rouge!). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows.

Comments