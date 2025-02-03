AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AT THIS PERFORMANCE… will return to The Green Room 42 featuring Standbys, Understudies and Alternates from HELL'S KITCHEN; & JULIET; ALADDIN; THE NOTEBOOK; WICKED; ELF-THE MUSICAL; WATER FOR ELEPHANTS; KOWALSKI and TEETH.

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, February 24th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Produced and hosted by Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the critically acclaimed series allows the performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences.

Performers scheduled for the 181st edition are Reese Britts (Understudy for the roles of Shakespeare and Lance in & Juliet), Francisco J. Gonzalez (Standby for the roles of Marlon Brando and Pancho Rodriguez in Kowalski), Gianna Harris (Understudy for the roles of Ali, Jessica and Tiny in Hell's Kitchen,), Cameron Anika Hill (Understudy for the role of Jovie in Elfl-The Musical), Marcus M. Martin (Standby for the roles of Genie and Babkak in Aladdin), Juliette Ojeda (Understudy for the role of Younger Allie in The Notebook), Sydney Parra (Understudy for the role of Dawn O'Keefe in Teeth), Sean Stack (Understudy for the role of Jacob Jankowski in Water for Elephants) and Olivia Valli (Standby for the role of Elphaba in Wicked). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Rachel Dean,

Comments