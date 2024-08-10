AND SCENE Returns Monday With Star-Studded Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors from Broadway, TV and film are paired with New York's top improvisers to perform scenes together. The actors only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene on the fly. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

Performing on this month's show is Anthony Atamanuik (What We Do in the Shadows), Nick Rehberger (Patriots, Broadway), Nick Rehberger (Patriots, Broadway), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls), Gabrielle Piazza (New Amsterdam), Mariah Strongin (And Just Like That), Mick Szal (Joker), Brian Morabito (Dropout), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), and Jess Morgan (Current Ex-boyfriend).

The show is Monday, August 12th, doors at 630PM, show at 7PM at Caveat. Tickets are 20$ for the live show and 10$ to stream and can be purchased at the button below. Buy tickets soon as this show will sell out!

