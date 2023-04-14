AND SCENE - A Half-scripted Comedy Show is Coming to Caveat This Month

And Scene is a half-scripted comedy show where actors are paired with improvisers to perform scenes- except the improvisers don't know what play they're even in. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's show has a stellar cast, including Jesmille Darbouze (Doll House), PJ Adzima (Book of Mormon), Connor Ratliff (Dead Eyes), Inga Schlingmann (So Help Me Todd), Alex Dickson (Last Week Tonight), Lee Harrington (Where'd You Go Bernadette), Alli Brown (Nora From Queens), Brian Morabito (Comedy Central), Tim Martin (Broad City) and Amanda Breen (UCB).

The show is on April 24th at Caveat on LES, doors at 9PM. Tickets are 15$ ahead of time and 20$ at the door. Link below

Click Here