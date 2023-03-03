A TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED Will Play 54 Below March 6th

ALYSSA WRAY, Arica Jackson, Kyrie Courter. & MORE

IN

"A TRIBUTE TO Tina Turner AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED"

MARCH 6, 2023

AT 54 BELOW, BROADWAY'S SUPPER CLUB

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents A Tribute to Tina Turner and the Women She Inspired on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Fresh off the heels of her production of MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS, VOL. 3, producer Pier Lamia Porter will present a group show honoring the legendary Tina Turner, and some of the other music industry notables that she inspired during her remarkable reign as one of rock and rolls greatest talents, female or otherwise. With several shows on her producing CV, Porter has taken a very clear and personal track with her work: to present black artists and black women in the cabaret and concert industry. Regarding this particular production, Porter has said:

"I wanted to produce this show because I felt as though it was time to give Black Women the love letter they deserve and what better way to do that than by celebrating a woman who showed the world how to celebrate themselves through authenticity. A woman who paved the way for countless other Black Women and who will continue to influence future generations. It isn't just about producing a love letter to Black Women, it's about providing a safe space for them to love and rejoice in their authentic self and surround them with people who want to applaud them for it."

With a stellar cast of actresses working the stages of New York and other parts of the country, on the sound stages of the film and television industry, and on the stages of the community of small venues, Pier observed that:

"The casting process for every show I do is always pretty tricky because I don't really know anyone in New York due to only having moved here 2 years ago. I take an hour a day for 3-5 days to scour Instagram looking for artists that are connected to people I already know, reach out to them via Direct Message, and hope that they respond. I have also cast a good amount of singers via recommendation."

For information on the production and reservation links and numbers, read the 54 Below press release for A TRIBUTE TO Tina Turner AND THE WOMEN SHE INSPIRED below, after which can be found the headshots of the actresses scheduled to appear in the March 6th performance.

Or go directly to the link for the performance HERE or the live stream HERE.



If you're looking for a night of dancing, singing, and rock 'n roll...this is the show for you. Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate Tina Turner - a legend who opened the doors for countless Black Women in the industry - and the women who were directly influenced by her. You'll be hearing music by the woman herself - Tina Turner, Janet Jackson, Janelle Monae, Rihanna, Beyonce, and more.... You'll have to show up to find out the rest and with Music Director Rashad McPherson at the helm you won't want to miss a thing! Come out and celebrate the strength, originality, and grace that is the Black Woman. This show is a part of the Make Them Hear You Series created and produced by Pier Lamia Porter.



Alyssa Wray, Arica Jackson, Kyrie Courter, & More in "A Tribute to Tina Turner and the Women She Inspired" plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 6, 2023. There is a $15-$25 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Alyssa Wray (American Idol)

Ashley Jossell (Twinkle Tames a Dragon)

Arica Jackson (The Book of Mormon)

Amanda Lee (Rent at Short North Stage)

Deja Simone Crumpton (My Fair Lady 1st National Tour)

Keisha Gilles (Aladdin)

Karen Richards (Little Shop of Horrors at Clear Space Theater)

Tiffany Frances (The Harder They Come)

Courtney Long (Ain't Misbehavin' at Barrington Stage Company)

Ashanti J'Aria (The Prom National Tour)

Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd)

Brianna Justine (Ladies' Lady a New Musical)

Keitra Bri Wilson (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Wiz)

Denise Ward (Co-Founder Ready Collective Agency)



SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.



MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.



A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.



54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

