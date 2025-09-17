A NIGHT OF NEW WORKS! (NIGHT 3) Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present the third performance of A Night of New Works, featuring selections from never-before-seen or heard musical theatre works! This evening will include the collaboration of both ‘new’ and well-known artists, all presenting their unheard work. Produced by Noelle Cornelius, music directed by Karen Dryer and featuring some of Broadway’s best, we invite you to a night with music that will make you laugh, cry, and yearn for more. Don’t miss this opportunity to catch a glimpse of these stories before the rest of the world does!

Performing are Julian Manjerico (Oh, Mary!), Eleri Ward (Singer/Songwriter), Nicholas Kraft, Katie Claire McGrath, Corey Barrow, Noelle Cornelius, Polly Cornelius, Alyssa Watkins, Travis Flynt, Lily Gilan James, Mikayla Cohen, Leanne La, Yael Karoly, Karen Dryer, Marisa Nahas, Lauren Mary Moore, and Maddie Conti. They will be performing the new works of composers Chris Miller, Chris Rayis, Karen Dryer, Rori Nogee, Cody Gerszewski, Spencer Lynn, Kris Kusnierz, Hank Temple, Gideon Temple, Allison Kraus, Monica Poston, Logan Foster, Sarah Ashley, Mark Chimsky, Alex Zwick, Billy Recce, Yael Karoly and Emma Ashford.

A Night of New Works plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday September 30th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $25 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $45 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $60 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.