A NIGHT OF ART, SONG AND DANCE To Play Chelsea Table + Stage April 23rd

IJM x Broadway: Until All Are Free

A night of art, song and dance

International Justice Mission (IJM) and the Broadway community are bringing their voices together for an evening of justice, hope and freedom. Featuring several of Broadway's brightest stars, this powerful and moving night is more than a concert. It's an invitation to imagine a world without exploitation, violence or fear.



"We are grateful to have so many incredible Broadway artists lending their voices and talents to come alongside us in the work of justice, and particularly in bringing freedom and restoration to children who are being exploited around the world," said Jenn Petersen, IJM's Director of Mobilization for New York City. "The Broadway community is well known for standing with the oppressed, and this is yet another opportunity to witness such generous support and hope."

This event takes place Sunday, April 23, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 West 26th Street. The goal of the artists who have dedicated their time and talent to this benefit show is to raise $15,000, the cost to provide aftercare for exploited children in the Philippines. (TW: the topic of child sexual exploitation will be discussed.)

Featured artists include:

• Quentin Earl Darrington

• Kennedy Caughell

• Laurel Harris

• Eloise Kropp

• Hunter Parrish

• Talitha Farrow

• Amanda Jane Cooper

• Zelig Williams

• Alex Hayden Miller

• Josh Dunn

• Ellen Stedfeld

Information and ticket reservations for the April 23rd event can be accessed HERE.

About International Justice Mission:

International Justice Mission partners with local authorities in 29 program offices in 17 countries to combat slavery, violence against women and children and police abuse of power. IJM's mission is to protect people in poverty from violence by rescuing victims, bringing criminals to justice, restoring survivors to safety and strength, and helping local law enforcement build a safe future that lasts. Learn more at IJM.org