A NIGHT AT THE CINEMA Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Lauren M. Wagner and Friends in A Night At The Cinema on Monday, September 16th at 9:30pm. Join us for an evening filled with music you forgot you loved while fundraising for gun safety. Conceived, produced, and directed by Lauren M. Wagner, A Night At The Cinema is a night to relive your favorite movie moments through song and scene, brought to you by amazing Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional talent, and accompanied by the incomparable Dan Pardo, while a portion of the proceeds will be donated to EveryTown.

Featuring Sara Sheperd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Cry Baby), Charlie Franklin (Tina; The Tina Turner Musical, The Book of Mormon), Housso Semon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd), Cory Jeacoma (Jersey Boys), Brianne Kennedy (Annie), Beth DeMichele (Musicals Tonight!), Brian Krinsky (Treasure Island), Lauren Moore (Havana), Maggie Wilson, Jonathan Mousset Alonso, Carver Duncan, Jordan Bunshaft, Katie Sexton (The Play That Goes Wrong), and Lauren M Wagner.

Every day, 100 Americans are killed by gun violence. EveryTown for Gun Safety researches a range of vital issues surrounding gun violence, develops data-driven solutions, and works with lawmakers to pass common-sense laws and policies that save lives.

A Night At The Cinema plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 16th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





