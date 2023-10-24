A HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE TRIBUTE TO A24 FILMS Comes to the Slipper Room

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz present A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute to A24 Films at The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard Street, NYC. The performance is on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Admission: $25 for pre-sold reserved seating

Doors Open: 7:30 PM / Show Starts: 8:00 PM

Age Restriction: The Slipper Room is 21+ only.

Many people have been permanently scarred by their forays through the looking glass and into the beautiful but discombobulating worlds of A24. Fortunately for these refugees from the immaculately filmed limbos of seamless set design and hauntingly surreal alternate mindscapes, one compassionate soul has come up with a therapy that may help them find their way back from the outer edges of consciousness - in other words, a tiny shell with shoes on has convinced Cherry Pitz that letting these poor traumatized nutcases strip will help keep them from going over the edge. Come find out if they’re right that interpretive dance can help you make sense of the weirdness that is A24.

Hosts: Handsome Brad & Cherry Pitz

Acts: Rosie Cheeks Harlowe Luna Lee Mary Cyn Tiny D Happy BunBun

Gogo: Persé Fanny

Kitten: Betty Brash

A24 is a powerhouse in producing independent film and TV. With a passionate fanbase, including the Hotsy Totsy family they are known for truly original films in all genres, with hits like Everything Everywhere, All At Once, the Witch, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Under the Skin, The Witch, Lady Bird, The Lighthouse, The Green Knight and so much more. It is about time that Hotsy Totsy paid tribute, don’t you think? We mean seriously what took us so long?