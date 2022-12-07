A Cabaret Christmas Playlist For A Joyful, Jolly Season

Each year artists in every genre of music release holiday albums. Everyone seems to have one, whatever their demographic, from style to spirituality. The Christmas album is one of the most popular types of record to make, if not THE most popular. Each season we are treated to new versions of old classics and newly-composed recordings that will become classic.

Among the new Christmas records this year is IT MUST HAVE BEEN THE MISTLETOE, the new album by cabaret artists Regina Zona and Sean Harkness. While listening to the album for review, our team decided to throw out some of our favorites for the Yuletide Season, and what we ended up with is one enjoyable playlist distilled from the albums of the artists of cabaret and concert. (Look up each album on Spotify - they're good!)

Enjoy these twenty Christmas recordings and find a fun holiday show to see this week.

1. Regina Zona & Sean Harkness - It Must Have Been The Mistletoe

2. Todd Almond - Maybe This Christmas

3. Vanessa Williams - Angels We Have Heard On High

4. KT Sullivan - Merry Christmas To Me/Hard Candy Christmas

5. Lisa Howard & Derrick Baskin - Under the Mistletoe

6. Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - It Happened in Sun Valley/Snow

7. Anthony Nunziata - Secret Santa

8. Leslie Odom Jr. - Snow

9. Melissa Manchester - I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm

10. Nancy LaMott - Stay With Me

11. Kristin Chenoweth - My Dear Acquaintance

12. Norm Lewis - Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Every Day?

13. Maureen McGovern - A Child Is Born

14. Marty Thomas & Marissa Rosen - The Man With The Bag

15. Idina Menzel - At This Table

16. John Pizzarelli -Christmas Time Is Here

17: Alicia Witt - I'm Not Ready For Christmas

18: Jodi Benson - Winter Was Warm

19: Darius de Haas - Let Me Carry You This Christmas

20: Ann Hampton Callaway - Christmas Love Song