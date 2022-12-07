A Cabaret Christmas Playlist For A Joyful, Jolly Season
Broadway World Cabaret curates twenty of our favorite holiday recordings.
Each year artists in every genre of music release holiday albums. Everyone seems to have one, whatever their demographic, from style to spirituality. The Christmas album is one of the most popular types of record to make, if not THE most popular. Each season we are treated to new versions of old classics and newly-composed recordings that will become classic.
Among the new Christmas records this year is IT MUST HAVE BEEN THE MISTLETOE, the new album by cabaret artists Regina Zona and Sean Harkness. While listening to the album for review, our team decided to throw out some of our favorites for the Yuletide Season, and what we ended up with is one enjoyable playlist distilled from the albums of the artists of cabaret and concert. (Look up each album on Spotify - they're good!)
Enjoy these twenty Christmas recordings and find a fun holiday show to see this week.
1. Regina Zona & Sean Harkness - It Must Have Been The Mistletoe
2. Todd Almond - Maybe This Christmas
3. Vanessa Williams - Angels We Have Heard On High
4. KT Sullivan - Merry Christmas To Me/Hard Candy Christmas
5. Lisa Howard & Derrick Baskin - Under the Mistletoe
6. Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - It Happened in Sun Valley/Snow
7. Anthony Nunziata - Secret Santa
8. Leslie Odom Jr. - Snow
9. Melissa Manchester - I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
10. Nancy LaMott - Stay With Me
11. Kristin Chenoweth - My Dear Acquaintance
12. Norm Lewis - Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Every Day?
13. Maureen McGovern - A Child Is Born
14. Marty Thomas & Marissa Rosen - The Man With The Bag
15. Idina Menzel - At This Table
16. John Pizzarelli -Christmas Time Is Here
17: Alicia Witt - I'm Not Ready For Christmas
18: Jodi Benson - Winter Was Warm
19: Darius de Haas - Let Me Carry You This Christmas
20: Ann Hampton Callaway - Christmas Love Song
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
December 7, 2022
The world of music features a cornucopia of Christmas albums, and in this day and age of playlists, Broadway World Cabaret has twenty songs that make for some good Christmas cheer.
Review: AUDRA MCDONALD Gives Grace And Has Fun At Carnegie Hall
December 7, 2022
In her most recent appearance at Carnegie Hall Audra McDonald reached the heights of entertainment excellence.
Review: THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW At Town Hall Is The Annual Holiday Show People Should See
December 6, 2022
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show sold out Town Hall this year, and it should sell out Town Hall every year.
10 Videos To Get Us Dreaming About Mark William TECHNICOLOR DREAMS at The Green Room 42
December 5, 2022
Popular singing actor Mark William returns to The Green Room 42 on December 10th and Broadway World Cabaret is counting down the days with a video roundup of the singer who favors the art of crooning.
Review: Judi Mark Honors Her Idol In MERELY MARVELOUS - THE SONGS OF GWEN VERDON at Don't Tell Mama
December 4, 2022
Judi Mark reminds Don't Tell Mama that Gwen Verdon was MERELY MARVELOUS.