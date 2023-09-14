9th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest Returns October 11 At The Triad!

“Tomatoes Got Talent,” the popular contest for women over 40, who are not currently working pros, and have day jobs, returns this year, but with a twist!

12 finalists from the past eight years of shows have been asked back to take part in the 9th annual “Tomatoes Got Talent” contest on Wednesday October 11, at 7pm at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street.

The 12 stand-out performers, each of whom was a finalist, but didn't win, will return for a second chance. Four of the contestants will be selected to perform in the 10th anniversary show in 2024, along with the eight past winners, to crown the Tomatoes Got Talent Superstar!

Co-produced and hosted by Randie Levine-Miller, along with Cheryl Benton, Founder/Publisher of thethreetomatoes.com Newsletter (for women who aren't kids!), the event features performances in an array of styles and disciplines, and is always full of laughs, affirmation and the occasional show-stopping triumph.

This year's blue-ribbon jury consists of the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated veteran actress Penny Fuller; the Tony Award-winning producer Pat Addiss; and 8-time Tony Award winning producer Rose Caiola, (most recently producer/cowriter “Rock & Roll Man”).

Open to talented women over 40 who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, “Tomatoes Got Talent” is sponsored by the women's lifestyle media company Thethreetomatoes.com.

Special guest performers are Edna Kaufmann, who was a 2014 runner-up, and, who continues, at 90, to produce and perform; and two-time MAC Award nominee Susan Mack (best female vocalist in 2019, and again in 2022 for her “Music in the Air” show at Birdland). Mack, who has topped a career in finance with her current streak as a much lauded cabaret performer, was a 2016 finalist. The show's music director is Paul Chamlin.

Tickets, which are $40, are now on sale at Click HereThe event will be live-streamed for $25 per live-stream. For livestream tickets, visit www.thethreetomatoes.com.

This year's bumper crop of contestants:

Mary Calamia is a psychotherapist in private practice.

Maggie Determann is the membership director for a non-profit.

Camille Diamond is the director of a community center that serves children and families.

Evangeline Johns is an 86-year-old blues singer. Before she retired from her day job, she was a market researcher for CBS.

Dr. Alice Levine, MD is an endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism specialist.

Kelli Maguire works at a Manhattan youth center. She grew up in a carnival.

Jeanne Marino is a piano and voice teacher and loves singing her own parodies.

Alicia Moss is a former dog daycare owner and jewelry designer.

Roe Piccoli is a psychotherapist in private practice.

Mary Roesler is a legal secretary by day.

Merrill Stone is a gerontologist and grief counselor.

Cathy Szabo runs a seafood catering business and sometimes even wears a lobster costume!

Randie Levine-Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical events. Her monthly “Randie's Roundtables” at Sardi's, bring together theater folks for story-filled, off-the-record lunches. Her theater column, “Broadway Babe,” distributed by Click Here and www.theaterlife.com, consistently uncovers amazing entertaining clips, secrets, and insights about major stars, past and present, to which she adds her own, often hilarious anecdotes.

Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton is growing The Three Tomatoes media franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the pTGT site and online newsletter Thethreetomatoes.com (“The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids”) she cheers women of all walks and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures.

