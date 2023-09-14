9th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest Returns October 11 At The Triad!

The 12 stand-out performers, each of whom was a finalist, but didn't win, will return for a second chance.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 2 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Review: BENNETT AND BARTON SONG SALON At Pangea A Fun And Relaxing Open Mic Night Photo 4 Bennett And Barton Bring The Sweet To SONG SALON

9th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest Returns October 11 At The Triad!

9th Annual TOMATOES GOT TALENT Contest Returns October 11 At The Triad!

“Tomatoes Got Talent,” the popular contest for women over 40, who are not currently working pros, and have day jobs, returns this year, but with a twist! 

12 finalists from the past eight years of shows have been asked back to take part in the 9th annual “Tomatoes Got Talent” contest on Wednesday October 11, at 7pm at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street. 

The 12 stand-out performers, each of whom was a finalist, but didn't win, will return for a second chance.  Four of the contestants will be selected to perform in the 10th anniversary show in 2024, along with the eight past winners, to crown the Tomatoes Got Talent Superstar!

Co-produced and hosted by Randie Levine-Miller, along with Cheryl Benton, Founder/Publisher of thethreetomatoes.com Newsletter (for women who aren't kids!), the event features performances in an array of styles and disciplines, and is always full of laughs, affirmation and the occasional show-stopping triumph.

This year's blue-ribbon jury consists of the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated veteran actress Penny Fuller; the Tony Award-winning producer Pat Addiss; and 8-time Tony Award winning producer Rose Caiola, (most recently producer/cowriter “Rock & Roll Man”).

Open to talented women over 40 who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, “Tomatoes Got Talent” is sponsored by the women's lifestyle media company Thethreetomatoes.com.

Special guest performers are Edna Kaufmann, who was a 2014 runner-up, and, who continues, at 90, to produce and perform; and two-time MAC Award nominee Susan Mack (best female vocalist in 2019, and again in 2022 for her “Music in the Air” show at Birdland).  Mack, who has topped a career in finance with her current streak as a much lauded cabaret performer, was a 2016 finalist. The show's music director is Paul Chamlin.

Tickets, which are $40, are now on sale at Click HereThe event will be live-streamed for $25 per live-stream.  For livestream tickets, visit www.thethreetomatoes.com.

This year's bumper crop of contestants:

Mary Calamia is a psychotherapist in private practice. 

Maggie Determann is the membership director for a non-profit. 

Camille Diamond is the director of a community center that serves children and families.

Evangeline Johns is an 86-year-old blues singer. Before she retired from her day job, she was a market researcher for CBS. 

Dr. Alice Levine, MD is an endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism specialist. 

Kelli Maguire works at a Manhattan youth center. She grew up in a carnival.

Jeanne Marino is a piano and voice teacher and loves singing her own parodies. 

Alicia Moss is a former dog daycare owner and jewelry designer. 

Roe Piccoli is a psychotherapist in private practice. 

Mary Roesler is a legal secretary by day. 

Merrill Stone is a gerontologist and grief counselor. 

Cathy Szabo runs a seafood catering business and sometimes even wears a lobster costume!

Randie Levine-Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical events. Her monthly “Randie's Roundtables” at Sardi's, bring together theater folks for story-filled, off-the-record lunches.  Her theater column, “Broadway Babe,” distributed by Click Here and www.theaterlife.com, consistently uncovers amazing entertaining clips, secrets, and insights about major stars, past and present, to which she adds her own, often hilarious anecdotes.

Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton is growing The Three Tomatoes media franchise to include book publishing and special events. Through the pTGT site and online newsletter Thethreetomatoes.com (“The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids”) she cheers women of all walks and ages to reach for new heights and experience new possibilities and adventures.

Venue tickets are $40 (+ a two drink minimum required by the venue).  The event will be live-streamed for $25 per live-stream.  To purchase venue tickets visit www.thethreetomatoes.com. For livestream tickets, visit www.thethreetomatoes.com.

 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Peter Mac to Transform Into Judy Garland In ARE YOU THERE, JUDY? ITS ME PETER at Cre8ive N Photo
Peter Mac to Transform Into Judy Garland In ARE YOU THERE, JUDY? IT'S ME PETER at Cre8ive NYC

Saturdays at 8 PM Starting October 7th: Witness the magic as Peter Mac not only embodies but transforms into Judy Garland right before your eyes, in 'Are You There, Judy? It's Me, Peter.'

2
Linda Eder to Return to 54 Below in February Photo
Linda Eder to Return to 54 Below in February

54 BELOW will welcome back the incomparable Linda Eder on February 6, 13, & 17 at 7pm. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Aaron Tveit to Perform on New Year’s Eve at 54 Below Photo
Aaron Tveit to Perform on New Year’s Eve at 54 Below

Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit will bring his brand new show to 54 Below on New Year's Eve! Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Donna Marie Hayes Comes To The Cutting Room To Launch New Book These Broken Roads Photo
Donna Marie Hayes Comes To The Cutting Room To Launch New Book 'These Broken Roads'

Critically acclaimed performing artist turned author, Donna Marie Hayes, makes her debut at The Cutting Room with a brand new show in celebration of the launch of her new book, These Broken Roads. Learn more about the book and the performance here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
WICKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You