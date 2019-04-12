8-TRACK THROWBACK Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

"8-Track Throwback: Record-Shelf Hits in Raucous Harmony"

presented by Marquee Five

Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 7:00PM

MAC Award-winning vocal group Marquee Five's "8-Track Throwback" returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre with a rockin' four-piece band.

A powerful, tight-harmony tribute to the singer/songwriters of the 60s and 70s featuring favorites from Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Leonard Cohen, and more, "8-Track Throwback" is a reimagined and joyous celebration of the music that takes you back.

Tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10354181

General Admission: $20*

*add'l $20 food/beverage min. per person

Piano: Dan Pardo | Bass: Matt Scharfglass | Guitar: Tony Romano | Drums: Emma Ford

Music Direction and Arrangements by Adam West Hemming

Marquee Five is: Mick Bleyer, Rebecca Graae, Adam West Hemming, Vanessa Parvin, and Sierra Rein

The Laurie Beechman Theatre

407 West 42nd Street

Downstairs at the West Bank Cafe

New York, NY 10036

(212) 695-6909

Parking is available

at Manhattan Plaza Parking

427 W 42nd St

(between 9th & 10th Aves)

(212) 279-5213

Website: www.marqueefive.com

Contact: marqueefive@gmail.com

Venue website: www.westbankcafe.com





