8-TRACK THROWBACK Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
"8-Track Throwback: Record-Shelf Hits in Raucous Harmony"
presented by Marquee Five
Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 7:00PM
MAC Award-winning vocal group Marquee Five's "8-Track Throwback" returns to the Laurie Beechman Theatre with a rockin' four-piece band.
A powerful, tight-harmony tribute to the singer/songwriters of the 60s and 70s featuring favorites from Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Leonard Cohen, and more, "8-Track Throwback" is a reimagined and joyous celebration of the music that takes you back.
Tickets: https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10354181
General Admission: $20*
*add'l $20 food/beverage min. per person
Piano: Dan Pardo | Bass: Matt Scharfglass | Guitar: Tony Romano | Drums: Emma Ford
Music Direction and Arrangements by Adam West Hemming
Marquee Five is: Mick Bleyer, Rebecca Graae, Adam West Hemming, Vanessa Parvin, and Sierra Rein
The Laurie Beechman Theatre
407 West 42nd Street
Downstairs at the West Bank Cafe
New York, NY 10036
(212) 695-6909
Parking is available
at Manhattan Plaza Parking
427 W 42nd St
(between 9th & 10th Aves)
(212) 279-5213
Website: www.marqueefive.com
Contact: marqueefive@gmail.com
Venue website: www.westbankcafe.com