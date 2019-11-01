54 SINGS KE$HA Will Come to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings KE$HA on November 10th at 9:30pm. "Your Love Is Our Drug" at 54 Sings Ke$ha! Come get "Sleazy" for a one night only party that is sure to "Blow" off the roof at Feinstein's/54 Below. We are "Praying" you come "Party At A Rich Dude's House" with us as we pay tribute to the artist who defined our college years and shaped us into the "Animals" we all are today and honor the one and only "Crazy Beautiful Life" that is Ke$ha!

Hear from some of Broadway's finest with artists such as Amber Ardolino (Head Over Heels, Hamilton, Moulin Rouge), Tiffany Denise Hobbs (The Lion King, Waitress, The Public Theatre's Much Ado about Nothing), Liisi LaFontaine (West End's Dreamgirls), Chris Medlin (The Prom, Mean Girls), Traci Lee (Beautiful), Ian-Coulter Buford (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Kristian Espiritu (School of Rock, Here Lies Love), Tayler Harris (The Public Theatre's Much Ado About Nothing), Sean Doherty (Men With Money), Sean Stephens (Camp Morning Wood), and even acclaimed drag queen Cherry Poppins! This one-night only event will feature original arrangements by Music Director Michael Pacifico and Music Producer Jackson Teeley. Produced and directed by Jacob Demlow with associate producer Hampton Palmore, this party celebrating the greatest "Hymns" of Ke$ha will be a party you'll never forget.

54 Sings Ke$ha plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 10, 2019. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





