54 Below to Present TWO THOUSAND MILES: A NEW MUSICAL in August

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Two Thousand Miles: A New Musical in concert on August 30, 2023 at 9:30pm. Set in New York City, Two Thousand Miles follows a group of childhood friends from California. At the heart of the musical is Davis, a 27-year-old playwright who is trying to graduate college while juggling his new Lupus diagnosis. The friends come together for Davis as they're navigating life altering experiences of their own. Through their collective journeys, they show us how love can transcend illness and personal strife. This concert features a book by Alyssa Williams, music & lyrics by Hans Zanger, and direction by Giovanni Marine, with additional music by Taylor Guttadauro and additional lyrics by Jaclyn Nash. The concert will feature performances by Anthony Bologna, Jamie Boswell, Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, Matt Henningsen, Giovanni Marine, Michelle Shapiro, Morgan Smith, Nik Sorocenski, and Tori Tiernan.

Two Thousand Miles: A New Musical plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 30, 2023 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25.00-$35.00 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees). There is a $25.00 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Two Thousand Miles premiered at the Hudson Guild Theatre in October of 2018 as a part of NY Summerfest through the New York Theatre Festival. Most recently, the show has had a staged reading at the DRS Community Center in Satellite Beach, Florida in June 2022, and a filmed staged reading at the Studio Theater in Lindenhurst, NY in October of 2020. In January 2020, the musical received a developmental production at the BACCA Arts Center on Long Island produced by local community theater Second Stage Studios. The musical has also performed various concert readings across New York City such as 54 Below, The Green Room 42, and Sunlight Studios, which featured Broadway members of On Your Feet!, In The Heights, Hadestown, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in the lead roles.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.