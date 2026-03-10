YOUNG VOICES FOR CHANGE Comes to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will present Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen), Alayna Martus (Disney’s The Lion King), Ryan Sell (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and more in Young Voices for Change: Magaziner Vocal Studio Benefit for Erik’s Wish on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026 at 7:00PM.

Join internationally acclaimed singer and voice teacher, Badiene Magaziner in a night of unforgettable music and community spirit. This show guarantees to be an evening of extraordinary performances by current Broadway stars, and rising MVS stars as they come together to share their voices in songs of healing, and hope to raise support and awareness for Erik’s Wish, benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Through the power of beautiful music and a strong community, this benefit concert aims to give singers a platform for social awareness in honor of Badiene’s only son, Erik Emanuel Boelkow.

Other stars in this production include Olivia Edward (Annie Get Your Gun), Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot), Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde), Raquel Nobile (Yiddish Fiddler), Yair Keydar (Drag the Musical, “Star Search”), Analise Scarpacci (Mrs. Doubtfire), and more!

Young Voices for Change is produced by Badiene Magaziner and Alyssa Kirchner, with music direction from Ruobing Zhang.