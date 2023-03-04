54 Below to Present Patty Ascher LOVE LIVE LATIN in April

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present PATTY ASCHER in LOVE LIVE LATIN on April 6th at 9pm.

Grammy nominee Patty Ascher is back on tour and brings to NYC her new show Love Live Latin. With hits in Spanish, Portuguese and English, the show is a trip through rhythms and great songs.

Musical Director Marco Pontes is flying from Brazil especially for this engagement at the 54 Below and the set list presents unforgettable hits like Quizas Quizas , Sabor a Mi, Besame Mucho, Bahia, Samba da minha terra, Adios Nonino and more.

PATTY ASCHER in LOVE LIVE LATING plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on APRIL 6TH. There is a $34.50 -$73 cover charge and $25 minimum for food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT PATTY ASCHER

Patty Ascher has an extensive resume with shows at the Kennedy Center, Blue Note NYC, 2 tours with Oscar winner Michel Legrand, and more.

Her first album with Burt Bacharach's Greatest Hits in a warm and charming Bossa Nova style won a golden album in Brazil, Japan, France, Mexico. It was released in 35 countries all over the world. Her second album with her own compositions was nominated for a Grammy and a third album was released having some important musicians such as Abraham Laboriel, Luis Conte and others.

Borned and raised in Brazil, Patty moved to the US when she got married with the youngest son of the comedian Jerry Lewis. Since then, she has been touring all over the world and now she is back to NYC.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.

