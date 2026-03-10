Barrett Weed and Alysha Umphress Join STRIPPED: FLEETWOOD MAC at The Cutting Room

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stripped: Fleetwood Mac, the second installment of the new series from Broadway Sings, has announced its starry lineup. On Friday, March 13 at 5:15pm and 8:00pm, a cast of Broadway talents will belt out the hits of the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac, accompanied by a full band at The Cutting Room.

Featured in the lineup are Barrett Weed (Mean Girls), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Michael Canu (& Juliet), Terrence Williams, Jr. (Titanique), Kailey Boyle (Gatsby), and Jack Roden (Parade).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Fleetwood Mac’s award-winning albums, including “Dreams”, “The Chain”, “Silver Springs” and “Landslide”. The music will be arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Brian Russell Carey (Cabaret). The band includes Price McGuffey, Andy Buslovich, Colin Dean, Terrence Williams, Jr, and Kailey Boyle. The series is produced and directed by Mach.

Stripped is an intimate concert series where powerhouse vocalists and a live band reinterpret major pop artists’ hits with raw, minimalist arrangements. By removing the polish and production, the series spotlights the storytelling, emotion, and vocal artistry at the heart of each song.