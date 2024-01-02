54 Below to Present DIVINE FEMININITY in January

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Divine Femininity on Friday January 19, 2024 at 9:30pm. Divine Femininity represents all the thrilling “male” musical theatre songs you’ve come to love through a different and exciting lens! With a company of non-binary, femme-presenting, and cis-female powerhouses, we want to challenge you to rethink what gender means and differing ways to perceive the truths around you. Co-produced and directed by Diana Victoria and Jennifer Molson, this show features an unstoppable group of performers. With iconic songs like “Johanna” from Sweeney Todd and “The Bitch of Living '' from Spring Awakening, come witness powerful performers, including Alyssa Wray and Megan Dwinell, sing their hearts out and take ownership of their femininity.

Working on their first show together, Jennifer and Diana have created an edgy, fun night of personal empowerment. The incredible Sarah Glassmann joins the team as music director. There will be a live guitarist and drummer accompanying Sarah on the keys. With this stacked cast of genuinely gorgeous, powerhouse humans, this is bound to be a truly unforgettable night. Come rock out, you don’t wanna miss this!

54 Celebrates Divine Femininity plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday January 19 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premiums are $65 ($73 with fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





Featuring Maura Dempsey, Megan Dwinell, Max King Komisar, Jennifer Molson, Rama Ndiaye, Lauren Parker, Morgan Smith, Sophie Tyler, Renee Urquiola, Diana Victoria, Jordan White, and Alyssa Wray.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at