54 Below to Present Collard & Rosenblatt's COLLISIONS: THE LAUNCH Album Launch Concert in January

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Collard & Rosenblatt's Collisions: The Launch on January 3rd at 9:30pm. Returning to 54 Below after sold-out two concerts in 2022, Collard & Rosenblatt are thrilled to present an album launch concert for their newest album, Collisions. Collisions: A Concept Album allows a deeper look into the fleeting moments of our daily lives, from the stranger on the train to the sizzling sound of sausages to the celestial beings above us. Told through many different voices, Collisions explores the boundaries of near-misses and perfect explosions through a small vocal and musical ensemble. Produced by Jillian Michelle Smith, with music by Elspeth Collard and lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt, this concert gives the audience a sneak peek into the world of Collisions prior to its digital release.

Collisions: The Launch will feature RJ Christian (Macgyver the Musical cast album), Alia Cuadros-Contreras (Like the Wind), Cara Rose DiPietro (TikTok Star), Melaina Furgeson (Collisions original recording artist), Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise), Holly R. Gould (The Ferryman, Suffs), Bryson Olivo (Collisions original recording artist), Jillian Michelle Smith (Broadway Princess Party), and Matthew Harper Stevenson (Like the Wind), with music direction by Rai Arsa Artha. The band will also include Collard herself on percussion, Andrew Shield on guitar, and Tom Brody on bass.

Collisions: The Launch plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 3rd at 9:30. There is a $29-$67.50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT COLLARD & ROSENBLATT

Elspeth Collard (she/her) & Sam Rosenblatt (she/her) are an award-winning musical theatre writing team. Both attended the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch, prior to which Collard received a BA in Music at Cambridge and Rosenblatt received a BS in Educational Theatre from NYU Steinhardt. The writing duo have written full length works (Like the Wind, A Princess Story, ROSE) in addition to two albums (Little Love Notes, Collisions). The pair received staged readings and concerts at NYC cabaret venues, such as Feinstein's/54 Below, The Brick, and York Theatre. They are both members of the Dramatist Guild, ASCAP, and Maestra. www.collardandrosenblatt.com

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.