54 Below to Launches New Series TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH ROBBIE ROZELLE!

This summer, Feinstein's/54 Below launches a brand new series "Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle!" Equal parts late night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, "Tuesdays at 54" is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-winner Robbie Rozelle. But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a zany evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails. Expect big stars, an open mic where you might witness the next big star, and lots of surprises.

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for "Tuesdays at 54."

"I've always thought I was born in the wrong era, because I have dreamt of hosting a variety talk show," says Rozelle. "With this new series, I get to do just that, acting as the host and ringleader of 'Tuesdays at 54!.' Broadway stars playing games, talking about what's happening in their lives and on Broadway, emerging composers playing from their new and forthcoming shows, discovering new talent - it's everything that I've been looking for. Coupled with a $15 ticket price and a 9:30PM time slot, it's going to be a raucous party. And since it's at 9:30PM, you can run over after your 7pm curtain and join in the madcap fun!"

"Tuesdays at 54... with Robbie Rozelle!" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesdays, July 16 & 30, and August 20 & 27 at 9:30 PM. There is a $15 cover charge (+ an additional $4 if purchased at the venue), and a two drink or $20 food & beverage minimum. Premium seating is available for $30. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/events/tuesdays-at-54.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes,"Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs." Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5- $105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





