2nd Annual BROADWAY FOR WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY to Take Place at The Green Room 42

Sixteen year-old singer and self-advocate Mia Rodriguez, star of the new CoorDown "No Decision Without Us" disability campaign featuring Caterina Scorsone, will perform with Broadway's Haven Burton & Nili Bassman in a one-night only performance in celebration of World Down Syndrome Day at The Green Room 42 in NYC on Tuesday, March 25th at 7pm.

Stars of the Broadway stage and beyond will join GiGi's Playhouse NYC in the 2nd annual Broadway Cabaret for World Down Syndrome Day. Under the musical direction of Tracy Stark, (16-time MAC Award Winner) this event will feature the vocal talents of honorees Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio, Kinky Boots) and Nili Bassman (Chicago, Curtains), both of whom are mothers of children with Down syndrome.

Conceived and produced by Venessa Diaz (Organic Sofrito, Kindergarten: The Musical) and hosted by Rosanne Sorrentino (Original PEPPER in Annie) special guest performers will include Kennedy Caughell (Wicked, Paradise Square), Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill, Chicago), Kimberly Marable (Chicago, Hadestown), Ellyn Marsh (The Rose Tattoo, Pretty Woman), Jessica McRoberts (Spiderman, Turn off the Dark), Allison Posner (The Magnificent Seven), Jessica Rush (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hanson), comedian Keith Alberstadt (Letterman, Jimmy Fallon) Misty Coy Snyder, creator of "Happiness is Down Syndrome," and more! Last year's inaugural event featured honorees Christopher Jackson (Hamilton) and recording artist Veronica Jackson. All proceeds benefit GiGi's Playhouse NYC Down syndrome achievement centers educational and therapeutic programming.

Livestream tickets available here: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/3AZgNn9zDLxa0U2hki4S

Comments