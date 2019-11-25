12 Year Old Vocal Phenomenon Paloma Dineli Chesky to Debut At NYC's Zinc Bar Nov 26th

Paloma Dineli Chesky the twelve-year-old singing phenomenon-already a veteran of the New York

Philharmonic and Jazz at Lincoln Center debuts her new jazz/ soul/ funk extravaganza at Zinc on November 26th at 6:00PM.

Paloma at only 12 years pf age is one of New York's most engaging artists. She was honored have her debut at Lincoln Center in 2018, at age ten, as part of the Musical Postcards Benefit Concert where she sang her own composition Peace in All Worlds with the New York Philharmonic at David Geffen Hall. In April of 2019, at age 11, she was a guest soloist for the New York Philharmonic Phil the Hall concert series, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, singing yet another of her original compositions Rising.

Tomorrow she debuts at ZINC. JAZZ with her own Jazz/Funk seven piece band singing 11 songs made famous by Etta James, The Beatles and James Brown.

The BAND:

Paloma: Vocals

Garrett Faccone - TrumpetMichael Bliss - SaxPeter Lin - TromboneTaurein Reddick - DrumsBass - Felix MoseholmGuitar - Jacob KellermanDavid Chesky - Piano

ZINC. - 82 West 3rd Street, New York, NY 10012

FOR TICKETS:https://zincjazz.com/event/paloma/





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You