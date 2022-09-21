Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos of Robert Bannon That You Will Want To REWIND While Waiting For His The Green Room 42 Show

Robert Bannon is heading to The Green Room 42 and Broadway World Cabaret has gone down the rabbit hole.

Sep. 21, 2022  

10 Videos of Robert Bannon That You Will Want To REWIND While Waiting For His The Green Room 42 Show Actor, recording artist, podcaster, and elementary school teacher Robert Bannon will return to the nightclub stage on October 22nd with his musical cabaret UNFINISHED BUSINESS IN CONCERT, and with a very special goal in mind: the recording of a live album. Mr. Bannon's program is being guided by two of the industry's most prolific proficients, director Robbie Rozelle and Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

As Bannon's fans anxiously await the day, Broadway World Cabaret has been collecting some of our favorite Robert Bannon videos off of YouTube.

Get tickets to UNFINISHED BUSINESS IN CONCERT at THIS ticket link.

1. From a Distance

2. I Think That He Knew

3. Electric Shoes

4. How Deep Is The Ocean

5. With Patti LaBelle

6.

7. Who Can I Turn To?

8. When October Goes

9. R&B Medley

10. Once Before I Go

