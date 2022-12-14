10 Videos To Make Us Cheery About THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW at 54 Below
An annual holiday tradition, the Ilene Graff show is back on at 54 Below on December 28th.
There are many holiday traditions that are observed in New York City, and people look forward to them all year. Lots of them include trees and lights and sights and sounds, and New York natives and toursits to our fair Metropolis hustle and bustle around the city to see the lovliness of it all. But some of those traditions are the annual holiday shows put on in theaters (there is always a version of A Christmas Carol playing, sometimes a few of them) and nightclubs (there are some artists who live eleven months out of the year, just planning their holiday program). One of the most popular and highly-anticipated holiday shows every year is headed back to 54 Below on December 28th, and everyone is all abuzz about it.
THE Ilene Graff HOLIDAY SHOW stars the singing actress we all loved as Mama Marsha Owens on Mr. Belvedere and who recently had a sweet arc on Hart of Dixie, and every year Ilene invites some friends and family to sing and laugh and celebrate the joy of the season, and as we sit back and await this year's offering that will feature Lori Tan Chinn, John Miller, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, and Musical Director Ben Lanzarone (yes, there is some family action in the show), Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling through YouTube, looking at some of our favorite Graff/Lanzarone-themed videos from the past.
Get tickets to THE Ilene Graff HOLIDAY SHOW on December 28th at 9:30 pm HERE, and get a reservation to the live stream of the show HERE.
1. The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
2. Bridge Over Troubled Waters
3. Meet Mae
4. I Wanna Be a Rockette
5. Mama A Rainbow
6. Imagine
7. Love Revolution
8. Cabaret at the Catstle
9. Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again
10. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Stephen Mosher
Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)
December 14, 2022
Vanessa Williams made her 54 Below debut last night, and Broadway's Living Room has gone to the next level of greatness.
10 Videos To Make Us Cheery About THE ILENE GRAFF HOLIDAY SHOW at 54 Below
December 14, 2022
Stage and screen actress and Christmas devotee Ilene Graff is at 54 Below on December 28th with friends and family and Broadway World Cabaret is getting excited from these ten videos.
Review: Mark William Evokes Decades Of Show Business Artistry In TECHNICOLOR DREAMS at The Green Room 42
December 13, 2022
The Juvenile Leading Man and self-professed crooner is coming out of his shell and coming of age in a musical cabaret concert that puts into the spotlight a man who is more than merely a crooner.
Review: Abigail Brooks Makes NYC Debut With JOYFUL AND TRIUMPHANT at Chelsea Table + Stage
December 12, 2022
Social media sensation Abigail Brooks proves that those who TikTok can also cabaret.
10 Videos To Ring In NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH JENN COLELLA at 54 Below
December 12, 2022
It's going to be a special New Year's Eve at 54 Below as Jenn Colella counts down to midnight in a special show. An excited Broadway World Cabaret team is counting down with ten videos.