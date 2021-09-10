10 Videos To Get Us Ready For Christine Andreas In AND SO IT GOES...LIFE & LOVE, LOST & FOUND at Feinstein's/54 Below September 24 - 25

Christine Andreas is a woman who knows how to eat life. Devoted to art, travel, study, and the exploration of the world around her, the chanteuse brings all her life experience to the shows she creates with her husband, Maestro and composer Martin Silvestri. When the lockdown hit, Ms. Andreas was not able to explore the world, but her desire to create and inspire remained undiminished, as she and Marty filmed DIY music videos to send out to friends, family, and fans by way of staying connected and staying focused on getting through the lockdown.

Well, the lockdown is done, the clubs are open, the audiences are vaccinated, and Marty and Christine are ready to look into the eyes of their fans once more, and that day is coming up this month.

On September 24th and 25th, Christine Andreas returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her renowned show AND SO IT GOES... LIFE AND LOVE, LOST AND FOUND. The show that sent this writer over the moon (read the review HERE) will play at 7 pm both nights and will feature a return to the 54 Below stage Christine's guest Marco Romano. Until the opening night on the 24th, though, here are some of our favorite Christine Andreas videos to get everyone ready for a great night of cabaret. Make your reservations HERE.

1. Fly Me To The Moon

2. Storybook

3. Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

4. Fable

5. La Vie En Rose

6. The Music That Makes Me Dance

7. Bill

8. Cover Me

9. Many A New Day

10. The "What a Wonderful World" Medley