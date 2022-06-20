10 Videos That Have Us Jazzed To See STACEY KENT at Birdland

Tomorrow night the sweet and supple voice of Stacey Kent will ring through the hallowed halls of the legendary club Birdland, as the renowned jazz vocalist returns for a one-week residency, playing two shows nightly. From June 21st through the 25th the Grammy nominee will play the main room of the Midtown Manhattan club at varying times, so interested audiences should check the showtimes on the Birdland website HERE, make a reservation and get out of the heat and inside, where Stacey Kent will be making everything around her oh-so-cool, just like her.

To celebrate Ms. Kent's return to her New York musical playground, Broadway World Cabaret has been scrolling through the YouTube Machine, getting their Kent on.

Visit the Stacey Kent website HERE.

1. The Very Thought Of You

2. To Say Goodbye

3. Drift Away

4. I Like You, You're Nice

5. Waters Of March

6. One Note Samba

7. What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life

8. Amando Demais

9. Raconte Moi

10. To Say Goodbye