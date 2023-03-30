Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10 Videos Proving Melissa Errico Is A TERMINAL INGENUE at The Green Room 42

The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico will play April 2nd at 7 pm.

Mar. 30, 2023 Â 

10 Videos Proving Melissa Errico Is A TERMINAL INGENUE at The Green Room 42 The prolific, the profound, the perfect cabaret artist, actress, and storyteller Melissa Errico returns to the nightclub stage and to The Green Room 42 with a brand new show titled TERMINAL INGÃ‰NUE. The new presentation will see the Tony Award nominated actress discuss, with monology and music, her career on the stages of Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theater, and more. From her star-making appearance in My Fair Lady with Richard Chamberlain through troubled journeys with shows like Dracula The Musical, Melissa Errico has persevered, kept her sense of humor, and continued moving forward into new artistic ventures, motherhood, and family life with husband Patrick McEnroe. Subtitled The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico, this new musical cabaret will display Melissa's strength and evolutionary path as she celebrates the life that has made her exactly who she is: the One and Only Melissa Errico.

In anticipation and excitement, the Broadway World Cabaret team has curated ten videos representative of Melissa Errico's show business trajectory to share with our readers and Melissa's fans as we all await April 2nd.

Get tickets to the 7 pm, April 2nd, Green Room 42 presentation of Terminal IngÃ©nue: The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico HERE.

Terminal IngÃ©nue: The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico is Musical Directed by Tedd Firth.

1. Wouldn't It Be Loverly from My Fair Lady

2. The Summer Knows by Michel Legrand

3. High Society B-Roll Footage

4. Wildflowers from Lullabies & Wildflowers

5. Somebody from Amour

6. Goodbye For Now/With So Little To Be Sure Of by Stephen Sondheim

7. Speak Low from One Touch of Venus

8. On Vit, On Aime from Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project

9. How Are Things In Glocca Mora! from Finian's Rainbow

10. Children and Art from Sunday in the Park With George



Billy Stritch, Cy Coleman and The Wick Photo
Billy Stritch, Cy Coleman and The Wick
Billy Stritch, pianist, singer/arranger/composer/entertainer and EDUCATOR extraordinaire, gave a performance at the Wick Museum Nightclub last night that will resonate in his audienceâ€™s musical memory forever. He recreated the genius of the late great composer Cy Colemanâ€™s music and piano artistry with skills that few artists possess. Check out photos from the performance here!
The Anderson Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones, and More to Play Birdland This Month Photo
The Anderson Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones, and More to Play Birdland This Month
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have announced jazz programming running April 3Â through April 16.
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar, Linda Eder, and More to Play 54 Below This Month Photo
Kate Baldwin & Aaron Lazar, Linda Eder, and More to Play 54 Below This Month
Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
LEOLAS LADYLAND The Talk Show You Need Photo
LEOLA'S LADYLAND The Talk Show You Need
The self-proclaimed 'senior citizen, redneck, lesbian, diva' brought her post-modern talk show to the Green Room 42 last night. It was, as we say in the South, a 'ring-tail tooter' of an evening.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: March 21st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright In Matt Baker's LensPhotos: March 21st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Shines Bright In Matt Baker's Lens
March 31, 2023

Susie Mosher is only doing two shows a month right now, so she makes each one spectacular.
Review: Katie Zaffrann Presents Personal MARRY ME A LITTLE: A COLD FEET CABARET at The Green Room 42Review: Katie Zaffrann Presents Personal MARRY ME A LITTLE: A COLD FEET CABARET at The Green Room 42
March 31, 2023

Katie Zaffrann's theatrical recounting of her walk down the aisle makes for good cabaret.
10 Videos Proving Melissa Errico Is A TERMINAL INGENUE at The Green Room 4210 Videos Proving Melissa Errico Is A TERMINAL INGENUE at The Green Room 42
March 30, 2023

Terminal IngÃ©nue: The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico will feature songs by Lerner & Loewe, Kurt Weill & Ogden Nash, Cole Porter, Michel Legrand â€“ and of course, her beloved friend Stephen Sondheim.
Review: With A SEASONAL PLAYLIST at The Green Room 42, Singer-Songwriter Ryan Dunn Arrives On The SceneReview: With A SEASONAL PLAYLIST at The Green Room 42, Singer-Songwriter Ryan Dunn Arrives On The Scene
March 29, 2023

Debuting one's original compositions never before seemed so easy.
Review: Jason Kravits Standing Room Only at Birdland Theater For OFF THE TOP!Review: Jason Kravits Standing Room Only at Birdland Theater For OFF THE TOP!
March 28, 2023

With announced special guest Julie Benko and surprise special guest Jason Yeager, Jason Kravits sends OFF The TOP! audience home happy.
share