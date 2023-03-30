10 Videos Proving Melissa Errico Is A TERMINAL INGENUE at The Green Room 42

The prolific, the profound, the perfect cabaret artist, actress, and storyteller Melissa Errico returns to the nightclub stage and to The Green Room 42 with a brand new show titled TERMINAL INGÃ‰NUE. The new presentation will see the Tony Award nominated actress discuss, with monology and music, her career on the stages of Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theater, and more. From her star-making appearance in My Fair Lady with Richard Chamberlain through troubled journeys with shows like Dracula The Musical, Melissa Errico has persevered, kept her sense of humor, and continued moving forward into new artistic ventures, motherhood, and family life with husband Patrick McEnroe. Subtitled The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico, this new musical cabaret will display Melissa's strength and evolutionary path as she celebrates the life that has made her exactly who she is: the One and Only Melissa Errico.

In anticipation and excitement, the Broadway World Cabaret team has curated ten videos representative of Melissa Errico's show business trajectory to share with our readers and Melissa's fans as we all await April 2nd.

Get tickets to the 7 pm, April 2nd, Green Room 42 presentation of Terminal IngÃ©nue: The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico HERE.

Terminal IngÃ©nue: The Mis-Education of Melissa Errico is Musical Directed by Tedd Firth.

1. Wouldn't It Be Loverly from My Fair Lady

2. The Summer Knows by Michel Legrand

3. High Society B-Roll Footage

4. Wildflowers from Lullabies & Wildflowers

5. Somebody from Amour

6. Goodbye For Now/With So Little To Be Sure Of by Stephen Sondheim

7. Speak Low from One Touch of Venus

8. On Vit, On Aime from Out Of The Dark: The Film Noir Project

9. How Are Things In Glocca Mora! from Finian's Rainbow

10. Children and Art from Sunday in the Park With George