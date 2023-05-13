10 Celebratory Videos In Honor Of COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE at 54 Below

The birthday girl has been having quite a year... and it's not even half over.

Photos: Oscar Williams Makes Solo Show Debut at 54 Below With WORKING TITLEThe whirling dervish of cabaret, Marilyn Maye, has been very active all of 2023 and shows no signs of slowing down. After a smashing Carnegie Hall solo concert debut, Marilyn Maye went (almost immediately) over to 54 Below for her annual birthday show, which went over so well, she has been booked back into Broadway's Living room with COME CELEBRATE WITH MARILYN MAYE from May 24th through May 31st, and more Marilyn Maye is always cause for celebration.

Reserve seats for Marilyn Maye's run on the 54 Below website HERE and then enjoy this speically curated collection of Broadway World Cabaret's favorite MM YouTube videos.

1. Ella Fitzgerald Medley

2. Guess Who I Saw/Fifty Percent

3. Take Five

4. It's Today

5. Losing My Mind

6. Misty

7. Rainbow Connection

8. Hello Dolly Medley

9. With the Buddy Rich Orchestra

10. I'm Still Here



