Norm Lewis Returns to 54 Below in a Brand New Summer Show This June

54 Below will welcome back Broadway legend Norm Lewis on June 6-8 & 10-12 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/NormLewis.

Tickets will go on sale to Patrons on Fri, Jan 5 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Supporter+ and Club 54 on Mon, Jan 8 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Supporters on Tue, Jan 9 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to Friends on Wed, Jan 10 at 12pm. Tickets will go on sale to General Public on Thur, Jan 11 at 12pm.

Norm Lewis and his Christmas shows have become the stuff of legend at 54 Below. This upcoming season, the Broadway heartthrob will return with his first-ever, non-holiday engagement for a limited run of 6 nights, debuting an all-new show that fans are not going to want to miss.

Featuring Norm’s long-time friends and collaborators, musical director Joseph Joubert and director Richard Jay-Alexander, Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) takes place in the middle of awards season, right around the Tony Awards. The show will spotlight an extraordinary line up of Broadway music like you’ve never heard it!

You’ll hear songs from shows that Mr. Lewis has starred in, Broadway songs that inspired him during his years in the business, and even some from shows he never got to perform in. But you can be sure that Norm will be doing Broadway, Broadway, and nothing but Broadway (okay… maybe there will be a little bit of Off-Broadway)!

Norm will be joined by some exciting special guests as well as his signature group of musicians, featuring Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Michael Olatuja on bass.

Norm Lewis: Summertime (Special Tony Edition) plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 6-8 & 8-10 at 7pm. Cover charges are $95 (includes $10 in fees) - $106 (includes $11 in fees). Premiums are $166.50 (includes $16.50 in fees) - $171.50 (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/NormLewis. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.