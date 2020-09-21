truTV's New Original Series TOP SECRET VIDEOS Premieres October 29th

Hailing from The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Expanding on its audacious content with relatable characters and laugh-out-loud moments, truTV has greenlit Top Secret Videos from Industrial Media's Emmy® Award-winning The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) with IPC's Aaron Saidman, who created the series, and IPC's Eli Holzman as executive producers along with showrunner Tim Fornara. Premiering after Cable's #1 new unscripted comedy series Impractical Jokers: Dinner PARTY ON Thursday, October 29th at 10:30pm ET/PT, Top Secret Videos follows a fictional group of fresh interns working FROM THE BASEMENT of the "NSA" whose jobs are to catalogue all of the pointless security camera footage that passes through the "NSA" servers. Using the latest in video surveillance technology, this modern evolution of AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS captures the most embarrassing, ridiculous, and bizarre behavior with hilarious commentary from our cast of comedians including Brian Posehn (The Big Bang Theory), Ron Funches (Trolls), Ali Kolbert (The Tonight Show) and Matt Walsh (Veep).



Top Secret Videos will follow the mid-season premiere of Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, which will return Thursday, October 29 at 10:00pm ET/PT. Each week, Joe Gatto, James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano invite viewers back to their dinner tables where they safely, and hilariously, sit down to break bread from their respective homes. Jillian Bell joins previously announced guests Paula Abdul, Wayne Brady, Edie Falco, Kane Hodder, Colin Jost, and DJ Marshmello, among others.



"truTV is definitely not afraid to push the envelope on comedy, especially humor from real life situations," said Corie Henson, EVP and head of unscripted programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. "Whether it's a runaway car plunging into a pool, a bear hoping to find a treat in the backseat of your luxury car or just having a blast with your lifelong friends over a meal, these series will pack endless laughs and entertainment for our viewers."

Watch a promo here:

