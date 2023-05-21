Zoe Colletti, Regan Aliyah, Andrew Liner Join PLEASE DON'T FEED THE CHILDREN

Zoe Colletti (Only Murders In The Building, Boo Bitch and Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark), Regan Aliyah (Marvel's Ironheart and Netflix's XO KITTY), and Andrew Liner ('Vampire Academy', 'Bang Bang', 'Gray Matter') join Michelle Dockery in Destry Allyn Spielberg's feature directorial debut, Please Don't Feed the Children as the film makes its Cannes World Market Debut via Altitude. The elevated genre feature film produced by Jason Dubin (Who Invited Charlie?, Babysitters) and his Perry Street Films, Josh Kesselman ("The Great", "Devil's Peak"), and Michael Hagerty ("Old Henry"). The film starts principal photography in Santa Fe, New Mexico, next month. The movie was penned by Paul Bertino.

"I am over the moon about this cast! Each of them shine in their own special ways. They are all beyond devoted to their craft and their hard work shows. Huzzah!" Said Destry Allyn Spielberg.

"We're thrilled Zoe, Reagan and Andrew have joined Michelle and the talented team of Please Don't Feed The Children, a uniquely fresh take on a trusted genre that is both commercially viable while staying true to its artistic integrity" said producer Jason Dubin. "With Destry at the helm, an amazing team in front of and behind the camera, and an incredible script, Please Don't Feed The Children will keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats throughout the film and conversation going well after the movie has ended.

In Please Don't Feed The Children, after a viral outbreak ravages the country's adult population, a group of orphans head south IN SEARCH OF a new life, only to find themselves at the mercy of a deranged woman harboring a dangerous secret.

Destry Allyn Spielberg is already an award-winning director, having won Best Thriller at City of Angels Women's Film Festival in 2022 for her short film, Let Me Go The Right Way. She co-wrote the screenplay with Owen KING ("Sleeping Beauties") and it premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival. Destry is currently developing the feature "Four Assassins (and a funeral)" with Thunder Road Pictures. She has also appeared in multiple award-nominated films, including Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza. She is repped by WME, Sugar 23 and Gang Tyre.

Zoe Colletti just wrapped the feature THE FAMILY plan with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monoghan for Apple+. In TV she can be seen in ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 2 as the role of "Lucy", opposite Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Simultaneously, she can be seen as the co-lead with Lana Condor in the Netflix limited series BOO BITCH. Zoe was previously seen in the whimsical holiday film A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS for Netflix, starring opposite Sally Hawkins, Michiel Huisman, and Maggie Smith. GIGI & NATE, where she stars opposite Marcia Gay Harden, is streaming on Hulu. Zoe is coming off a critically acclaimed performance as the lead role of CBS Films' SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK, produced by Guillermo del Toro. She can also be seen in indie darlings SKIN (based off the Academy Award winning short) and Paul Dano's directorial debut WILDLIFE, distributed by A24 and IFC Films respectively. Zoe showed off her vocal chops when she starred as 'Tessie' in Sony's ANNIE. Zoe's other television credits include a yearlong arc on FEAR THE WALKING DEAD for AMC, and a recurring role as Kevin Bacon's daughter on Showtimes' CITY ON A HILL. Besides acting, fashion is another creative outlet for Zoe. She recently became a creative designer and investor of inclusive swimwear brand Kitty and Vibe (@kitty_and_vibe), who is reinventing the way women feel about shopping for swimwear with a first-to-market sizing metric. Zoe is repped by CESD, Industry Entertainment and The Nord Group.

Born into a family of entertainers, Regan Aliyah has been honing her craft as a singer, dancer and rapper from a young age, landing her first job in 2017 on Disney's CLUB MICKEY MOUSE. Breaking into the acting world, Regan plays the character of Juliana in Netflix Series XO, KITTY, a spin-off to the hit series TO ALL THE BOYS I'VE LOVED BEFORE. Soon after, Regan landed a highly-coveted role in Marvel Studios; upcoming Disney+ series IRONHEART. While the specifics of her role remain unknown, industry insiders are already buzzing with excitement over what Regan will bring to the project. She is repped by Karli Doumanis at Zero Gravity Management, Clear Talent Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, PC.

Andrew Liner can recently be seen in Peacock's Vampire Academy from Julie Plec. He will next be seen in MAX's upcoming film, Gray Matter from Project Greenlight, and also as a lead opposite Tim Blake Nelson in the Vincent Gershaw directed film Bang Bang. Andrew Liner is represented by AKA Talent Agency, Silver Lining Entertainment, and Meyer & Downs.

Michelle Dockery is best known for playing "Lady Mary" on the Golden Globe-winning series, DOWNTON ABBEY. The unprecedented international success of the film led to 2 feature films, the first of which grossed over $237 million worldwide. Her performance also garnered her a Golden Globe nomination and 3 Emmy nominations as well as 3 SAG Award wins for ensemble. Dockery also starred in Scott Frank's award-nominated limited series GODLESS for which she was nominated for an Emmy Award. She was the only female amongst an all-star male cast including Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant in Guy Ritchie's THE GENTLEMEN. Dockery also starred with Chris Evans in the Apple limited series DEFENDING JACOB, directed by Morten Tyldum, and the SJ Clarkson-directed limited series, ANATOMY OF A SCANDAL, for Netflix. She just completed shooting the Stephen Knight six-part limited series THIS TOWN. Dockery is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, Hamilton Hodell and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Please Don't Feed The Children features a powerful female lead, and director, at a time when films featuring and led by women are continually on the rise in popularity and receiving accolades across the board, evident in box office earnings as well as the 2023 Oscar contenders and winners like BLONDE, WOMEN TALKING, TAR, EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, THE WOMAN KING, and TILL, in addition to numerous recent hits over the past few years like BOMBSHELL, CAPTAIN MARVEL, OCEAN'S EIGHT, I TONYA, and LITTLE WOMEN to name just a few.

Altitude has taken on international sales rights for Please Don't Feed The Children.

Perry Street Films' mission is to support filmmakers and artists to cultivate creative and unique visions that inspire us all. The Perry Street Films team, Jason Dubin, Daniel Ryniker and Samantha Erikson, empower artists by bridging the gap between filmmakers and the global marketplace. With every project, they aim to raise the bar for feature films and nurture high-quality talent to bring their stories to the big screen.

Photo Credit: Raul Romo