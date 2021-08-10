Zee Live Launches India Shayari Project

India, right from the pre-independence era, has carried the mantle of being a powerhouse of poetic talent across the world. Taking this vision to new heights and extending the reach of our poetic excellence to the youth, ZEE LIVE - the Live Original Content & IP, and Livestream vertical of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), brings a 90-minute marathon special 'India Shayari Project' on 15th August 2021. Celebrating India's 74th Independence Day with panache, the IP will also host a special headline act by none other than legendary poet, lyricist and scriptwriter, Javed Akhtar Sahab. Add to that, the showcase will bring together poetic gems like Kausar Munir, Dr. Kumar Vishwas and Zakir Khan under one roof. Transcending all geographical barriers, ZEE Live partners with Moment House to make this celebration of poetry available to all Shayari lovers across the globe. The tickets for the special can be bought here: https://www.momenthouse.com/indiashayariproject.

The show will be an amalgamation of interspersed poetry, shayari and spoken word along with fascinating conversations on how poetry has lived the true test of time to become a potent tool of expression in the new age. In its first edition itself, India Shayari Project aims to make Poetry and Shayari more accessible and relevant to the youth. Viewers can catch this lyrical extravaganza on the digital platform of Moment House.

Commenting on the idea behind launching the India Shayari Project, Swaroop Banerjee, Chief Business Officer, ZEE LIVE said, "Over 24 billion collective views on Shayari and Poetry globally, show that millennials and GenZ now consume Shayari online on a daily basis. India has contributed to global history and culture of poetry. Global celebrities, poets and storytellers have over time taken to social media to extend this legacy to younger audiences, ensuring that the art continues to thrive. Indian poets and writer have made their voices heard in the international landscape. With immense pride today, as we enter the 75th year of Indian Independence, we announce India Shayari Project's partnership with Moment House as our global ticketing partner. Some the largest names in Shayari and Poetry from the world of film, literature and the internet will evoke emotions of celebrating freedom through poetry. With India Shayari Project, ZEE LIVE, will strive to speak the language of Poetry and will connect with newer audiences across the globe."

Elaborating on the scope of the event, Arjun Mehta, Founder & CEO, Moment House states, "Shayari is not limited to just the Indian sub-continent but has a global panache. At Moment House we are excited to partner with ZEE LIVE, to ensure that the international audience gets to enjoy the delights of Indian Shayari and witness the works of talented artists such as Javed Akhtar, Kausar Munir, Dr Kumar Vishwas and Zakir Khan via our digital experience. Tickets are available to Shayari enthusiasts across the world on Moment House. We look forward to adding more aficionados to the Shayari audience."

Sharing his views on being a part of this unique project, Javed Akhtar Sahab said, "India has been a country of many great poets and shayars. It is heartening to see the youth of TODAY embrace and understand the beauty and nuances of the spoken word. Poetry gives you the space and platform to represent yourself in your most authentic way and with social media, it has been amazing to see it becoming the tool and power for the youth to express these times of dynamism, of a society that is undergoing upheaval, in myriad ways. It is always a pleasure to be a part of something innovative as Shayari as that is my passion and the essence of who I am and am elated to associate with Zee Live's India Shayari Project."

Sharing his views being a part of the Indian Shayari Project, India's most popular comedian and poet Zakir Khan said, "Being a part of a venture such as India Shayari Project, that shares the legacy of our rich poetic heritage is indeed exciting. Over thousands of years of poetic amalgamation that has taken place in our country, Shayari has taken new incarnations and has yet continued to do what it essentially means to, and that is to poignantly reflect the times it is in. From the ages of Mirza Ghalib to our modern-day legends of Shayari, culturally it has only enhanced the way we express ourselves. And that is what resonates with the youth of today. Through the ZEE LIVE, I look forward to connecting with poetry and Shayari fans the world over."

Talking about the necessity of hosting such event, popular Bollywood lyricist and writer Kausar Munir shared, "Hindustan is a country of great shayars and shayaraas. And the youth of this creative land are eager to connect with the poetic traditions that they come from. Events such as The India Shayari Project, are bridges that connect the younger generation with the art and craft of shayari. I am proud to be part of this exciting, inspiring initiative by ZEE LIVE."

Additionally, Dr. Kumar Vishwas, India's most sought-after poet said, "As a poet, there is no better feeling of elation than to see one's poetry, written a long time ago, still strike a chord with people. Poetry has always brought in a sense of magic to words for centuries and delighted to be part of a platform that reinforces this culture and makes it more mainstream. That said, interacting with the leading poets of our country is going to be an exhilarating experience. I look forward to talking about THE ONE thing that binds us all together and sharing our views with our audience."