Zak Bagans & Team Return With GHOST ADVENTURES: DEVIL ISLAND Special on Discovery Channel

Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley explore new haunted locations and uncover bone-chilling evidence of supernatural forces when GHOST ADVENTURES returns Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

The new season begins with the two-hour special, GHOST ADVENTURES: DEVIL ISLAND, which follows the crew as they investigate the deceptively named Angel Island across the San Francisco Bay. Once home to an immigration station with a notorious history of torture and despair, the team faces residual anger and ecstasy emanating from a demonic darkness.

Later this season, Zak and crew delve into the paranormal activity haunting Nevada’s mystical Sutro Ghost Town and explore whether an old mining tunnel is fueling the abandoned settlement’s ominous aura.

Braving a brutal winter blizzard, the team will also confront an aggressive presence at an isolated, former ranch off the coast of Utah's Great Salt Lake. Venturing into California, the team attempts to unravel the mysteries of supernatural activity haunting Scotty’s Castle in Death Valley, Orcutt Ranch in Los Angeles, and a family residence in Northridge.

During each investigation, the GHOST ADVENTURES crew works from dusk to dawn to document and analyze paranormal evidence, discovering the truth about these chilling locations.