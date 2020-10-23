YouTube Premieres New Election Special for Families KID CORRESPONDENT

A new four-part election special.

Today, Youtube Originals launched "Kid Correspondent" - a new four-part election special on Youtube and Youtube Kids that helps parents and families better understand and talk about civic engagement and the democratic process with their children as they develop the necessary skills to, one day, become more informed grown-ups. Part 1 and 2 are free-to-stream today and part 3 and 4 will premiere on Monday, October 26 at 9:00AM PT / 12:00PM ET on the SoulPancake channel. "Kid Correspondent" will also be available on YouTube Originals for Kids & Family channel and the Youtube Kids app.

"Kid Correspondent," from SoulPancake, is an inquiry-based kids and family program from the creators of Kid President. The 4-part special features Riah and a crew of correspondents that find inspiration in the democratic process and learn life lessons like how to have healthy disagreements, or how to use a decision tree to make the tough decisions kids are thinking about.

"Kid Correspondent" will also feature guest appearances from celebrities and Youtube Creators including Kristen Bell, Mandy Moore, Rainn Wilson, Soledad O'Brien, Robin Roberts, Lisa Loeb, Rosanna Pansino and more. This is the second program ("YouChoose 2020" - premiered October 6) that launched this month as part of YouTube's work to help users access helpful, authoritative voting-related information.

Watch the first episode here:

