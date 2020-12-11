YouTube Greenlights New Series CREATOR SPOTLIGHTS

YouTube Originals announced today the rollout and expansion of a new global documentary series, "Creator Spotlights," which captures and celebrates the stories of Youtube creators who are pushing the boundaries of creative expression, while growing their fanbase in the process. Through intimate documentary-style episodes or "spotlights," the series paints portraits of diverse creators as they share how leveraging the power of the global platform can transform lives and communities.

"YouTube Originals amplify the voices and content of creators from all backgrounds, all over the world," said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. "The 'Creator Spotlights' series is another way we're able to highlight our diverse creator community through premium content, and further our creators' ability to tell their stories and grow their audience."

The global series kicked off with the premiere of popular Japanese beauty creator Maataso's spotlight (now streaming) and continued with spotlights of three of the UK's biggest female creators Yammy, ClickForTaz and Saffron Barker (now streaming). The U.S. based "Creator Spotlights" are set to premiere the week of December 14 and will highlight: Deestroying (December 14), Shalom Blac (December 15), Kristopher London (December 16), and Mr. Kate (December 17). Korea-based "Creator Spotlights" include Paik's Cuisine (December 18), Korea Grandma, and Saebyuk(February 2021); a second spotlight in Japan will focus on VamYun (January 2021). Additional "Creator Spotlights'' from other regions, including Canada and India, are forthcoming and slated to launch in 2021.

In the US, Shalom Blac and Mr. Kate spotlights are produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media company, with Lighthearted Entertainment producing the Deestroying and Kristopher London spotlights. The UK spotlights are produced by Grain Media. Luminous Seoul is producing the series in Korea. In Japan, Maataso is produced by Nouvelle Médias Co., Ltd. and VamYun is produced by LAMM, Inc.

Watch the trailer here: