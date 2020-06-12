YouTube Comedian Drew Lynch Headlines Inaugural InCrowd Immersive Show Saturday Night

Five years after Howie Mandel pushed the Golden Buzzer for him on "America's Got Talent", comedian Drew Lynch is taking on a new frontier. As most of the world shelters at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lynch has found a new stage created by the innovative team at L7 Touring. InCrowd is an original multimedia concept using production technology to create an interactive stage where performers can see, feel and laugh with the crowd from the safety of their living rooms.



Ahead of his Saturday show Lynch shared, "I'm very excited to debut this new format. I think the stage is beautiful and the fact that fans of comedy are interested in being part of it really speaks to how unique the concept is. I'm honored I get the chance to experiment with something so creative and relevant to right now.

I honestly have no idea how the fans will respond, though I'm optimistic. I know the interactive element is already part of my stand-up, so I'm hopeful that it will translate to those tuning in and enjoying a comedy show from the comfort of their homes.

I personally think the InCrowd technology has demand beyond the times we're in. With how limiting some places are in terms of accessibility, you really don't have to think twice about signing on to your laptop to participate in a safe but engaging comedy show."



InCrowd is the latest innovation born from the global upheaval over the last few months. The uniquely immersive approach allows for Live stage performances with Live Virtual Audiences, and options to tape for Broadcast. The ticketed Live Virtual Audience can hold up to 75,000 attendees, with In Studio VIP Experiences for 100 audience members who will be displayed on screen and heard, heckles and all.

InCrowd features customized 2D and 3D LED visuals and art direction, with lighting tailored for production and optimized for broadcast, all within the walls of the L7 Touring Studio. With safety in mind, studio operations can be managed and cameras called from anywhere in the world, including a loveseat.

Bubba Ginnetty, a standup comedian and Creative Director at L7 Touring, immediately felt the void of a live audience as the global pandemic shuttered venues around the globe. Using his experience and driven by the need to connect with a live audience during these troubled times, Ginnetty patented a 360 LED wall that places comedians in the center of a live audience.

Drew Lynch's performance will debut Saturday, June 13th at 6pm PST/9pm EST. VIP Tickets (guaranteed a space on the InCrowd video wall) sold out in 15 minutes. General admission ticketed fans will receive a unique Zoom link to the show. A portion of the proceeds will support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

