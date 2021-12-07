Yolanda Adams & Serayah to Lead Kirk Franklin-Produced BET+ Series KINGDOM BUSINESS

BET+, the leading streaming service for the Black community, announced TODAY the series leads and cast for the upcoming Kingdom Business - an eight-episode series that will take viewers behind the scenes and into the world of the gospel music industry, one that is as complex and riddled with conflict, money, and fame as it is with faith.

The series will be led by Yolanda Adams as the reigning "Queen of Gospel" Denita Jordan and Serayah as Rbel, a talented up-and-coming gospel star with a troubled past who threatens Denita's crown. Both Adams and Serayah will accompany their leading roles with equally powerful musical performances.

Kingdom Business will also see Michael Jai White as Julius "Caesar'' Jones, a powerful producer and Denita's former collaborator turned rival; Michael Beach as Calvin Jordan, Denita's husband and Bishop of First Kingdom Church; and Chaundre A. Hall-Broomfield as Taj Jordan, THE SON of Calvin and Denita and the apple of his mother's eye.

The music-driven series follows Denita (Adams), a gospel superstar who runs an in-house record label, Kingdom Records, in addition to acting as First Lady of First Kingdom Church, who is determined to guard her family and its many secrets at all costs. Just as Denita is enjoying the fruits of her labor, the world she's worked so hard to put together begins to unravel when an unexpected contender in the gospel music scene threatens her status. Rbel (Serayah) is a young woman on the rise whose checkered past as an exotic dancer is no match for her destiny to turn the gospel world on its head with her new-found voice.

Kingdom Business also touts a stellar lineup of talented recurring guests stars, including Tamar Braxton as "Sasha", La'Miya Good as "Essence," Aspen Kennedy as "Zyan," Kiandra Richardson as "C.J. Jordan-Walker," Kajuana Shuford Marie as "Dani" and Sam Malone as "Dex."

Kingdom Business is executive produced by Holly Carter (The Clark Sisters: The FIRST LADIES of Gospel and founder of Relevé Entertainment), DeVon Franklin (Miracles From Heaven and CEO of Franklin Entertainment), Kirk Franklin (multi-Grammy-award-winner and Chairman & CEO of Fo Yo Soul Entertainment), who also serves as the show's executive music producer, and Michael Van Dyck (veteran TV and literary agent and founder of Inspired Entertainment). The series is written, and executive produced by the Peabody Award-winning writing-producing duo Kerry Lenhart and JJ Sakmar (co-creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith the series and Medicine Ball) and is produced by DAELight Media.

The series is currently in production in Atlanta and will air exclusively on BET+ next year.

A multi-hyphenate talent, Serayah is best known for her breakout role of 'Tiana Brown' on FOX's iconic series "Empire," which she appeared on for six seasons. Currently, she can be seen heavily recurring in two very high-profile TV dramas, Netflix's "True Story" opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes and Starz's 50 Cent produced, "Black Mafia Family." Other past credits include leading the cast in the 2021 Lifetime drama by executive producer TD Jakes (Miracles From Heaven), titled "Envy," as well as a lead role in the BET movie of the week, Favorite Son. She is represented by Pantheon, Stride Management, and attorney Barry Littman.