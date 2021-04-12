Yes Studios and Artza Productions Unveil First Look at THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM

Yes Studios, the Tel Aviv-based producer and distributor behind Fauda, Your Honor, and Shtisel has completed production on its latest and most ambitious series to date: THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM. Yes is unveiling TODAY an exclusive first look at the new, historical, multi-generational costume melodrama. The series is adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name, written by author Sarit Yishai-Levy. THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM is produced by Dafna Prenner and Shai Eines from Artza Productions and is distributed by Yes Studios. The epic series is scheduled to launch on Yes TV in Israel in early summer.

Set in the early-mid 20th century, THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM unravels, recreates, and brings to life the story of a family set against the backdrop of the Ottoman Empire, The British Mandate, and Israel's War of Independence. The series, which begins in 1917, is a colorful, passionate, and tragic story interwoven with Judeo-Spanish traditions and the history of a nascent country.

Filming took place during the pandemic with production closely following Covid-19 protocols. The series was shot throughout the country including historical locations in Jerusalem, Safed, and other cities.

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM was created by Shlomo Mashiach, Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidoff. The series is written by Shlomo Mashiach (Your Honor), directed by Oded Davidoff and stars Michael Aloni (Shtisel), Hila Saada (The Baker & The Beauty), Itzik Cohen (Fauda), Yuval Scharf (McMafia) and introduces newcomer Swell Ariel Or who plays Luna Armoza, the titled Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.

Filmed in Hebrew, English, Ladino, Turkish and Arabic, THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF JERUSALEM will air on Yes TV this summer and represents the broadcaster's largest financial investment to date. It is also one of the most expensive productions to ever come out of the country. Yes TV has already commissioned two seasons of the series.

Danna Stern, Managing Partner, Yes Studios stated: "There is a first time for everything and 'The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem' is our first foray into costume drama; lush, colorful, romantic and historic - it's a great combination as we're all looking for a little escape to another time and place."

Dafna Prenner, Co-CEO, Artza Productions added: "A period drama about issues that are as relevant as ever today, a family tale of different generations that keep on making the same mistakes and a love story about the absence of love. 'The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem' is a story that Shai and I found impossible to resist. Combined with the amazing talent of creators Shlomo Messiah, Ester Namdar Tamam and Oded Davidof and shooting in the age of Covid this has been an experience we will never forget."

Watch the first look here: