YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL Classical Music Special A Smash Hit For The Holidays On PBS

Article Pixel Dec. 20, 2019  
YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL will air nationwide on PBS in 14 cities on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Encore showings in Los Angeles and New York have been added this month due to enormous reaction from classical and rock music fans across the country. For a complete list of airdates for YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, visit: https://www.yoshiki.net/classical.html.

YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL was filmed during YOSHIKI's multiple, sold-out solo concerts at the stunning Carnegie Hall in New York City. The classically-trained pianist, composer and Japanese rock star performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra to standing ovations from American audiences.

The heartfelt, must-see concert event has been in demand on all major PBS-affiliated TV stations nationwide throughout the year after its premiere on WNET Thirteen, New York City (PBS)--the most-watched public television channel in America. As New Year's Eve and New Year's Day remain the prime viewing dates for arts and culture supporters on PBS TV, the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL music special is quickly establishing itself as essential holiday programming on public television across the U.S.

Listed below is the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL holiday celebration broadcast schedule.

CITY

DATE

TIME

STATION

Los Angeles

December 21

10:00pm

KCET2

New York

December 29

11:00pm

WNYE

Denver

December 31

8:30pm

KRMA

Detroit

December 31

9:30pm

WTVS

Pittsburgh

December 31

9:30pm

WQED

Seattle

December 31

9:30pm

KCTS

Albuquerque

December 31

10:00pm

KNME

Jacksonville

December 31

10:30pm

WJCT

San Antonio

December 31

10:00pm

KLRN

Portland

December 31

11:00pm

OPB

Charlotte

January 1

12:00am

WTVI

Miami

January 1

1:00am

WPBT

Denver

January 1

1:30am

KRMA

Albuquerque

January 1

4:00am

KNME

Columbus

January 1

4:00pm

WOUB

Tampa

January 1

10:30pm

WEDU

YOSHIKI - rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN, and one of the most influential composers in Japanese history - has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena and Tokyo Dome.



