YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL Classical Music Special A Smash Hit For The Holidays On PBS

YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL will air nationwide on PBS in 14 cities on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Encore showings in Los Angeles and New York have been added this month due to enormous reaction from classical and rock music fans across the country. For a complete list of airdates for YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL, visit: https://www.yoshiki.net/classical.html.

YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL was filmed during YOSHIKI's multiple, sold-out solo concerts at the stunning Carnegie Hall in New York City. The classically-trained pianist, composer and Japanese rock star performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra to standing ovations from American audiences.

The heartfelt, must-see concert event has been in demand on all major PBS-affiliated TV stations nationwide throughout the year after its premiere on WNET Thirteen, New York City (PBS)--the most-watched public television channel in America. As New Year's Eve and New Year's Day remain the prime viewing dates for arts and culture supporters on PBS TV, the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL music special is quickly establishing itself as essential holiday programming on public television across the U.S.

Listed below is the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL holiday celebration broadcast schedule.

CITY DATE TIME STATION Los Angeles December 21 10:00pm KCET2 New York December 29 11:00pm WNYE Denver December 31 8:30pm KRMA Detroit December 31 9:30pm WTVS Pittsburgh December 31 9:30pm WQED Seattle December 31 9:30pm KCTS Albuquerque December 31 10:00pm KNME Jacksonville December 31 10:30pm WJCT San Antonio December 31 10:00pm KLRN Portland December 31 11:00pm OPB Charlotte January 1 12:00am WTVI Miami January 1 1:00am WPBT Denver January 1 1:30am KRMA Albuquerque January 1 4:00am KNME Columbus January 1 4:00pm WOUB Tampa January 1 10:30pm WEDU

YOSHIKI - rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN, and one of the most influential composers in Japanese history - has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena and Tokyo Dome.





