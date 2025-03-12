Y2K Comedy Starring Rachel Zegler Sets Max Streaming Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A24’s Y2K, starring Rachel Zegler, will make its streaming debut on Max on Friday, April 4. The film will debut on HBO on Saturday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The movie also stars Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi, and Fred Durst.

The comedy brings to life an alternate reality where the Y2K craze, the fear that transitioning from 1999 to 2000 would spark an apocalypse event caused by computer programming malfunctions, actually happened.

On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year's Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.

Saturday Night Live's Kyle Mooney directed and co-wrote the film with Evan Winter, which marks his directorial debut. Jonah Hill is attached as producer.

Rachel Zegler recently made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Her other credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and the Netflix animated musical Spellbound. She will next be seen in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White, releasing on March 21.

Comments