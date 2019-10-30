World Premiere Of The Grand Unified Theory Of Howard Bloom Announced At DOC NYC

BRIC, the leading presenter of free arts and cultural programming in Brooklyn, is proud to announce the world premiere of BRIC TV's first feature-length documentary, The Grand Unified Theory of Howard Bloom. Bloom will premiere November 10 at DOC NYC, the largest documentary film festival in America. The film is a fascinating portrait of an eccentric free-thinker and lifelong student of the human experience, directed by three-time New York Emmy winner Charlie Hoxie.

In the 1980s, publicist Howard Bloom was a proven hitmaker, with a client list that included Michael Jackson, Prince, Bob Marley, Billy Joel, Paul Simon, Queen, AC/DC, and Joan Jett. At the height of his success, he contracted Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, which left him bedridden for fifteen years.

Bloom took this convalescence as an opportunity to reconnect with his childhood love of microbiology and theoretical physics. In 2003, he resurfaced as a scientific thinker and author on an endless quest to understand humanity's place in the cosmos. Now in his 70s and disease-free, Bloom believes he has unlocked the universe's greatest mysteries - but can he record his findings with the time has left?

"If you're real lucky, and you keep your eyes open, once in a lifetime you might meet someone as original, perceptive and ahead of his time as Howard Bloom. Collaborating with Charlie Hoxie to tell his story and champion a more creative future is what BRIC TV is all about," says, Aziz Isham, Executive Producer of BRIC TV.

Please join us at the premiere on November 10 at 4:30 at the SVA Theater, 333 W 23rd St, New York. The film's subject, star-maker and author Howard Bloom, will be in attendance for a Q&A. More information and additional screenings >>

BRIC is a leading presenter of cultural programming in Brooklyn. BRIC presents and incubates work by artists and media-makers who reflect the diversity that surrounds us. BRIC programs reach hundreds of thousands of people each year. Their main venue, BRIC House in Downtown Brooklyn, offers a public media center, a major exhibition space and project room, two performance spaces, a glass-walled TV studio, and artist workspaces. Some of BRIC's acclaimed programs include BRIC TV, a community media TV channel and digital network, the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival held each summer in Prospect Park, a renowned contemporary art exhibition series, and Brooklyn Free Speech, Brooklyn's public access initiative. BRIC also offers arts and media education and other vital programs at BRIC House and throughout Brooklyn.

Charlie Hoxie is a filmmaker and editor based in Brooklyn. Originally from Evanston, IL, he studied geology at Amherst College before moving to New York in 2006 to pursue filmmaking. In 2011, his short documentary Passive Passion, about the Passive House method of energy-efficient building, premiered at the New York Architecture & Design Film Festival, and screened at the Princeton and Melbourne Environmental Film Festivals. As a producer for BRIC TV, an arts and cultural organization in Brooklyn, he has won three New York Emmy awards for his work. In 2017, two short films edited by Hoxie, Hairat and He Who Dances On Wood, premiered at Sundance Film Festival and Hot Docs Film Festival, respectively. In 2018, Hoxie directed and edited the short documentary Coach Nison, which premiered at the 2018 Big Sky Documentary Festival.





