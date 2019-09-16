Winners Announced at Day Two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards - GAME OF THRONES, THE HANDMAID'S TALE, and More!

Last night, the second round of Creative Arts Emmys were awarded!

Big winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which won six, including acting awards for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby, as well asThe Handmaid's Tale which took guest acting awards for Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones.

The biggest winner of the two nights combined was Game of Thrones, which received 10 Emmys on Sunday. Chernobyl, also on HBO, earned seven.

Check out Sunday's full list of winners below!

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly"

Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Cherry Jones as Holly

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

Star Trek: Discovery, "If Memory Serves"

CBS (CBS All Access), CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment

Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head

Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Rocky Faulkner, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Chris Bridges, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Nicola Bendrey, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Mike O'Brien, Prosthetic Designer

Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry, "ronny/lily"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason "Frenchie" Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer

Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer

Benjamin Patrick, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl, "1:23:45"

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer

Vincent Piponnier, Production Mixer

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly"

Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone"

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming (Juried)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - "Routines: Don't Be a Lawyer, Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal"

The CW

Kathryn Burns, Choreographer

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Chernobyl

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Luke Hull, Production Designer

Karen Wakefield, Art Director

Claire Levinson-Gendler, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy"

Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Michael Bricker, Production Designer

John Cox, Art Director

Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor

Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

Bradley C. Katona, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Paul Bercovitch, Supervising Dialogue Editor

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Brett Voss, Foley Editor

Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Barry, "ronny/lily"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor

John Creed, Dialogue Editor

Harrison Meyle, Dialogue Editor

Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor

Clayton Weber, Foley Editor

Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist

Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role

Chernobyl, "1:23:45"

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Max Dennison, Overall VFX Supervisor: DNEG

Lindsay McFarlane, Overall VFX Producer

Claudius Christian Rauch, SFX Supervisor

Clare Cheetham, VFX Producer: DNEG

Laura Bethencourt Montes, VFX Line Producer: DNEG

Steven Godfrey, CG Supervisor: DNEG

Luke Letkey, 2D Supervisor: DNEG

Christian Waite, FX Supervisor: DNEG

William Foulser, Environments Supervisor: DNEG

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Game Of Thrones, "The Bells"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Joe Bauer, Lead Visual Effects Supervisor

Steve Kullback, Lead Visual Effects Producer

Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Associate Producer

Sam Conway, Special Effects Supervisor

Mohsen Mousavi, Visual Effects Supervisor

Martin Hill, Visual Effects Supervisor

Ted Rae, Visual Effects Plate Supervisor

Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Previs Lead

Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects and Animation Supervisor

Outstanding Children's Program

When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A SESAME STREET Special

HBO, SESAME STREET Workshop

Brown Johnson, Executive Producer

Benjamin Lehmann, Executive Producer

Ken Scarborough, Executive Producer

Mindy Fila, Producer

Karyn Leibovich, Producer

Stephanie Longardo, Producer

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

One Day At A Time, "The Funeral"

Netflix, Sony Pictures Television

Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl, "Please Remain Calm"

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Simon Smith, Editor

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Game Of Thrones, "The Bells"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Michele Clapton, Costume Designer

Emma O'Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer

Kate O'Farrell, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Russian Doll, "Superiority Complex"

Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Jennifer Rogien, Costume Designer

Charlotte Svenson, Assistant Costume Designer

Melissa Stanton, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!"

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer

Marina Reti, Assistant Costume Designer

Tim McKelvey, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Fosse/Verdon

FX Networks, FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist

Blair Aycock, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist

Dave Presto, Key Makeup Artist

Sherri Laurence, Makeup Artist

Nicky Pattison Illum, Makeup Artist

Jackie Risotto, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Jane Walker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Kay Bilk, Makeup Artist

Marianna Kyriacou, Makeup Artist

Nicola Matthews, Makeup Artist

Pamela Smyth, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

The Handmaid's Tale, "Postpartum"

Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

The Ranch, "Reckless"

Netflix, Ranch Hand Productions

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Simone"

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

Game Of Thrones

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

GLOW

Netflix, A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions

Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!"

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Jerry DeCarlo, Department Head Hairstylist

Jon Jordan, Key Hairstylist

Peg Schierholz, Personal Hairstylist

Christine Cantrell, Hairstylist

Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Fosse/Verdon

FX Networks, FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Christopher Fulton, Department Head Hairstylist

Christen Edwards, Key Hairstylist

Nicole Bridgeford, Personal Hairstylist

Christine Cantrell, Hairstylist

Charlene Belmond, Additional Hairstylist

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Vote For Kennedy, Vote For Kennedy"

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon

Outstanding Main Title Design

Game Of Thrones

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Angus Wall, Creative Director

Kirk Shintani, Art Director

Shahana Khan, Lead Compositor

Ian Ruhfass, 3D Lead

Rustam Hasanov, Lead Conceptual Designer

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Succession

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Theme by

Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State Of The Union, "Dolphins"

SundanceTV, See-Saw Films

Chris O'Dowd as Tom

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program

Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Netflix, House of Tomorrow

Netflix

House of Tomorrow

Outstanding Original Interactive Program

NASA InSight's Mars Landing

NASA TV, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Outstanding Commercial

Dream Crazy - Nike

Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency

Park Pictures, Production Company

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Ramin Djawadi, Music by

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Chernobyl, "Please Remain Calm"

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Music by

Outstanding Music Supervision

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!"

Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

When They See Us

Netflix, Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks

Aisha Coley, CSA, Casting by

Billy Hopkins, Location Casting

Ashley Ingram, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Fleabag

Amazon Prime, All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Nina Gold, Casting by

Robert Sterne, Casting by

Carla Stronge, Location Casting

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Onnalee Blank, Re-Recording Mixer

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Simon Kerr, Production Mixer

Danny Crowley, Production Mixer

Ronan Hill, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Chernobyl, "1:23:45"

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Stefan Henrix, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Beal, Sound Designer

Michael Maroussas, Dialogue Editor

Harry Barnes, ADR Supervisor

Andy Wade, Music Editor

Anna Wright, Foley Artist

Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State Of The Union, "Dolphins"

SundanceTV, See-Saw Films

Rosamund Pike as Louise

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Chernobyl, "Please Remain Calm"

HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures

Jakob Ihre, FSF, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Russian Doll, "Ariadne"

Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A

Chris Teague, Director of Photography

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Fleabag, "Episode 1"

Amazon Prime, All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios

Gary Dollner, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"

HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Tim Porter, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

State Of The Union

SundanceTV, See-Saw Films





