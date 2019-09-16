Winners Announced at Day Two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards - GAME OF THRONES, THE HANDMAID'S TALE, and More!
Last night, the second round of Creative Arts Emmys were awarded!
Big winners included The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which won six, including acting awards for Jane Lynch and Luke Kirby, as well asThe Handmaid's Tale which took guest acting awards for Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones.
The biggest winner of the two nights combined was Game of Thrones, which received 10 Emmys on Sunday. Chernobyl, also on HBO, earned seven.
Check out Sunday's full list of winners below!
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly"
Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Cherry Jones as Holly
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Star Trek: Discovery, "If Memory Serves"
CBS (CBS All Access), CBS Television Studios / Secret Hideout / Roddenberry Entertainment
Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Rocky Faulkner, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Bridges, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Nicola Bendrey, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Mike O'Brien, Prosthetic Designer
Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry, "ronny/lily"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Elmo Ponsdomenech, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason "Frenchie" Gaya, Re-Recording Mixer
Aaron Hasson, ADR Mixer
Benjamin Patrick, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl, "1:23:45"
HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer
Vincent Piponnier, Production Mixer
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly"
Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone"
Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios
Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming (Juried)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - "Routines: Don't Be a Lawyer, Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal"
The CW
Kathryn Burns, Choreographer
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Chernobyl
HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Luke Hull, Production Designer
Karen Wakefield, Art Director
Claire Levinson-Gendler, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy"
Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Michael Bricker, Production Designer
John Cox, Art Director
Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley C. Katona, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Paul Bercovitch, Supervising Dialogue Editor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry, "ronny/lily"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Allen, Sound Effects Editor
John Creed, Dialogue Editor
Harrison Meyle, Dialogue Editor
Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor
Clayton Weber, Foley Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Chernobyl, "1:23:45"
HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Max Dennison, Overall VFX Supervisor: DNEG
Lindsay McFarlane, Overall VFX Producer
Claudius Christian Rauch, SFX Supervisor
Clare Cheetham, VFX Producer: DNEG
Laura Bethencourt Montes, VFX Line Producer: DNEG
Steven Godfrey, CG Supervisor: DNEG
Luke Letkey, 2D Supervisor: DNEG
Christian Waite, FX Supervisor: DNEG
William Foulser, Environments Supervisor: DNEG
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game Of Thrones, "The Bells"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Joe Bauer, Lead Visual Effects Supervisor
Steve Kullback, Lead Visual Effects Producer
Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Associate Producer
Sam Conway, Special Effects Supervisor
Mohsen Mousavi, Visual Effects Supervisor
Martin Hill, Visual Effects Supervisor
Ted Rae, Visual Effects Plate Supervisor
Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Previs Lead
Thomas Schelesny, Visual Effects and Animation Supervisor
Outstanding Children's Program
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A SESAME STREET Special
HBO, SESAME STREET Workshop
Brown Johnson, Executive Producer
Benjamin Lehmann, Executive Producer
Ken Scarborough, Executive Producer
Mindy Fila, Producer
Karyn Leibovich, Producer
Stephanie Longardo, Producer
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
One Day At A Time, "The Funeral"
Netflix, Sony Pictures Television
Pat Barnett, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl, "Please Remain Calm"
HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Simon Smith, Editor
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Game Of Thrones, "The Bells"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Michele Clapton, Costume Designer
Emma O'Loughlin, Assistant Costume Designer
Kate O'Farrell, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Russian Doll, "Superiority Complex"
Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Jennifer Rogien, Costume Designer
Charlotte Svenson, Assistant Costume Designer
Melissa Stanton, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!"
Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios
Donna Zakowska, Costume Designer
Marina Reti, Assistant Costume Designer
Tim McKelvey, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks, FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Debbie Zoller, Department Head Makeup Artist
Blair Aycock, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Dave Presto, Key Makeup Artist
Sherri Laurence, Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Makeup Artist
Jackie Risotto, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Jane Walker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kay Bilk, Makeup Artist
Marianna Kyriacou, Makeup Artist
Nicola Matthews, Makeup Artist
Pamela Smyth, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
The Handmaid's Tale, "Postpartum"
Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
The Ranch, "Reckless"
Netflix, Ranch Hand Productions
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Simone"
Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios
M. David Mullen, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Game Of Thrones
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Rowley Irlam, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
GLOW
Netflix, A Netflix Original Series in association with Tilted Productions
Shauna Duggins, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!"
Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios
Jerry DeCarlo, Department Head Hairstylist
Jon Jordan, Key Hairstylist
Peg Schierholz, Personal Hairstylist
Christine Cantrell, Hairstylist
Sabana Majeed, Hairstylist
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Fosse/Verdon
FX Networks, FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Christopher Fulton, Department Head Hairstylist
Christen Edwards, Key Hairstylist
Nicole Bridgeford, Personal Hairstylist
Christine Cantrell, Hairstylist
Charlene Belmond, Additional Hairstylist
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Vote For Kennedy, Vote For Kennedy"
Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios
Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon
Outstanding Main Title Design
Game Of Thrones
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Angus Wall, Creative Director
Kirk Shintani, Art Director
Shahana Khan, Lead Compositor
Ian Ruhfass, 3D Lead
Rustam Hasanov, Lead Conceptual Designer
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Succession
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus and Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Theme by
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
State Of The Union, "Dolphins"
SundanceTV, See-Saw Films
Chris O'Dowd as Tom
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Netflix, House of Tomorrow
Netflix
House of Tomorrow
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
NASA InSight's Mars Landing
NASA TV, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Outstanding Commercial
Dream Crazy - Nike
Wieden+Kennedy, Ad Agency
Park Pictures, Production Company
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Ramin Djawadi, Music by
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Chernobyl, "Please Remain Calm"
HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Music by
Outstanding Music Supervision
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going To The Catskills!"
Amazon Prime, Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor
Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
When They See Us
Netflix, Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks
Aisha Coley, CSA, Casting by
Billy Hopkins, Location Casting
Ashley Ingram, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Fleabag
Amazon Prime, All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Olivia Scott-Webb, Casting by
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Nina Gold, Casting by
Robert Sterne, Casting by
Carla Stronge, Location Casting
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Onnalee Blank, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Simon Kerr, Production Mixer
Danny Crowley, Production Mixer
Ronan Hill, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Chernobyl, "1:23:45"
HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Stefan Henrix, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Beal, Sound Designer
Michael Maroussas, Dialogue Editor
Harry Barnes, ADR Supervisor
Andy Wade, Music Editor
Anna Wright, Foley Artist
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
State Of The Union, "Dolphins"
SundanceTV, See-Saw Films
Rosamund Pike as Louise
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl, "Please Remain Calm"
HBO, HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Sister Pictures
Jakob Ihre, FSF, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Russian Doll, "Ariadne"
Netflix, Universal Television in association with Jax Media, Paper Kite Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Shoot to Midnight, Avenue A
Chris Teague, Director of Photography
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Fleabag, "Episode 1"
Amazon Prime, All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios
Gary Dollner, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Game Of Thrones, "The Long Night"
HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television
Tim Porter, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
State Of The Union
SundanceTV, See-Saw Films