William Daniels Joins RICHARD III Film From Christopher Carter Sanderson

Following up on his multi-award-winning Shakespeare films, Macbeth, and Hamlet, producer/director Christopher Carter Sanderson proudly announces that Emmy Award Winning Actor, William Daniels has joined the cast of his production of Richard III.

Sanderson once again brings the renowned in-your-face intensity of his immersive NYC

Gorilla Rep theatre productions to the screen, this time with Shakespeare's Richard III starring Filipino actor Josh Spafford.

The production is slated to begin principal photography on March 1, 2023 with 52 speaking roles in director Sanderson's signature all-close-up and 9/16 selfie aspect ratio. William Daniels is known to generations of film and TV audiences during his six decades in entertainment. He has enjoyed tremendous success both in Hollywood and on Broadway.

Among his most beloved roles are George Feeny in Boy Meets World, KITT in Knight Rider, Dr. Mark Craig in St. Elsewhere, for which he won two Emmy Awards, and John Adams in the play and film 1776. Mr. Daniels will be featured in the role of KING Henry VI in Richard III.

Based on Gorilla Rep's many years of overwhelmingly successful and celebrated productions of avant-garde Shakespeare in the NYC's parks, Richard III brings a stellar cast of Hollywood stars and NYC Shakespearean actors to the screen.

Gorilla Rep NYC's Founding Artistic and Producing Director since 1992, award-winning

director Christopher Carter Sanderson attended the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale,

taught Shakespeare at Princeton, and has helmed countless celebrated productions for Gorilla Rep and around the world including dozens of high-quality Shakespearean productions. Richard III is his third feature film. Mr. Sanderson is a proud US Navy veteran.