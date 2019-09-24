Will Smith Leads THE COUNCIL on Netflix

Variety reports that actor and rapper Will Smith has snagged the leading role in Netflix's upcoming crime drama "The Council."

The film is about a crime syndicate consisting of seven African-American men who ruled Harlem in the 1970s and early 80s with the goal of establishing a self-sufficient and self-policing African American city-state, funded by revolutionizing the drug game. It explores the Shakespearean court intrigue in the council between Barnes and a rising protege.

Smith plays crime boss Nicky Barnes.

In real life, Barnes partnered with the Italian-American Mafia on international drug distribution until his arrest in 1978. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and became a federal informant under the witness protection program.

Smith played the title role on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," which catapulted him to stardom on television. He starred in the blockbuster "Men in Black" franchise and had roles in films like "The Pursuit of Happyness" and "I Am Legend." He most recently starred as The Genie in the live-action "Aladdin" remake.

Read the original story on Variety.





