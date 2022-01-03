Whoopi Golderg Misses THE VIEW Return After Testing Positive For COVID

Whoopi Goldberg was absent from The View's 2022 return after testing positive for COVID-19.

Joy Behar announced Goldberg's positive result as she filled in as moderator on the episode, alongside co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and guest-host Ana Navarro.

The View has also temporarily reverted back to their remote COVID shutdown format due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

"Whoopi unfortunately tested positive over the break. But she'll be back probably next week. Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. But we're being super cautious here at the View," Behar shared.

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild."



Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn - The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

Goldberg previously missed two episode of THE TALK show prior to their holiday break. She did, however, appear on their December 17 holiday episode since it had been pre-taped.

After concluding season 24 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the first time in the show's history, The View is in the middle of its season-long silver anniversary celebration.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos