What's Coming to Hulu This Week, Sept. 30 - Oct. 7!

Hulu is a leading premium streaming service that offers instant access to live and on demand channels, original series and films, and a premium library of TV and movies to more than 20 million subscribers in the U.S. Here's what is coming to Hulu within the next week:

LIGHT AS A FEATHER - COMPLETE SEASON 2, PART 2

Having doubled down by playing a new round of "Light as a Feather" that puts all their lives on the line, Season 2 continues as McKenna and friends are optimistic that they're finally done with the curse. But is the curse done with them? Tensions rise as the gang soon find themselves in a race to discover the game's origins before more lives are lost.

(Streaming Friday, October 4)

INTO THE DARK: UNCANNY ANNIE - EPISODE PREMIERE

On Halloween night a group of college students get trapped in a mysterious board game that brings their darkest secrets and fears to life, where they must play to escape...and win to survive.

(Streaming Friday, October 4)

THE HILLS - COMPLETE SEASONS 1-6

The Hills follows Lauren ("LC" from Laguna Beach) as she makes the move from her O.C. digs to Los Angeles, where she will chase her dreams on entering the fashion business while balancing a full course load at college and a full social calendar.

(Streaming Tuesday, October 1)

THE HILLS PRESENTS: SPEIDI'S WEDDING UNVEILED - SPECIAL

The new Mr. and Mrs. Pratt present candid interviews with the cast of Hills, exclusive footage you never saw on the show, a glimpse at the media frenzy surrounding the wedding of the year, and an interview with Kristin Cavallari.

(Now Streaming)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY - COMPLETE SEASON 9



Five wealthy women from the Garden State interact socially in The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

(Streaming Monday, October 7)

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA - COMPLETE SEASONS 11

Homemakers, businesswomen, and philanthropists. Meet the women who make Atlanta, GA home.

(Streaming Friday, October 4)

DRUNK HISTORY - COMPLETE SEASONS 6B

Drunken comedians teach history lessons.



(Streaming Saturday, October 5)

HALLOWEEN WARS - COMPLETE SEASONS 4-7

Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers compete.

(Streaming Tuesday, October 1)

HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP - COMPLETE SEASONS 1-3

Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.

(Streaming Tuesday, October 1)

TEEN SPIRIT (2018)

Violet is a shy teenager who dreams of escaping her small town and pursuing her passion to sing. With the help of an unlikely mentor, she enters a local singing competition that will test her integrity, talent and ambition. Driven by a pop-fueled soundtrack, Teen Spirit is a visceral and stylish spin on the Cinderella story.

(Now Streaming)

SAILOR MOON - COMPLETE SEASON 4 DUBBED

Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.

(Streaming Tuesday, October 4)

WU-TANG: AN AMERICAN SAGA - NEW EPISODE

Episode 107

"TBD"

The Diggs family moves on in different directions.

(Streaming Wednesday, October 2)





