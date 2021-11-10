Wendy Williams Issues Statement Amid Talk Show Absence

Wendy Williams has released a statement to her social media regarding her recent absence from her hit daytime talk show, The Wendy Show.

"As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected. I'm a woman of a certain age and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready," that statement on her Instagram read.

Read the full post here:

As Williams is out on medical leave, guests such as Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini, and Sherri Shepherd have hosted the popular daytime talk show.

Michael Rapaport is currently guest-hosting THE TALK show from November 8-12. Bill Bellamy will serve as host for shows on November 16-17. JERRY SPRINGER and Steve Wilkos will guest-host on November 18-19.

Wendy Williams burst onto THE TALK show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the nationally-syndicated weekday program, "The Wendy Williams Show." Called a "breakthrough in daytime" by The New York Times, "The Wendy Williams Show," which airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, and is now in its thirteenth season.

Williams interviews countless A-list celebrity guests from the perspective of a fan, as she asks the questions that her audience wants to hear. A lover of classic television, Williams' TV idols growing up were Dinah Shore and Merv Griffin. Williams previously starred as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.